'Scam For Navi Mumbaikars': Disappointed Netizens SLAM NMMC Over No New Year's Eve Celebration At Head Office | WATCH | Instagram @shubh.vlog053

Netizens took to social media to express anger and disappointment after the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters witnessed no New Year’s Eve celebrations this year, breaking a long-standing annual tradition. The iconic NMMC HQ building is usually the attraction of the grand midnight festivities, featuring fireworks, decorative lighting, and large public gatherings to welcome the New Year.

Every year, thousands of residents flock to the headquarters building around midnight to witness the celebrations and ring in the New Year together. However, on the night of December 31, 2025, the venue remained dark and silent, leaving many visitors confused and disappointed.

WATCH VIDEO:

Reportedly, the NMMC had officially cancelled the New Year’s Eve event due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the upcoming elections. Under these guidelines, government bodies are restricted from organising large-scale public celebrations or entertainment programmes funded by the state, to maintain neutrality during the electoral period.

To comply with these rules, the civic body decided to call off all official festivities at the headquarters this year. Despite the announcement, many residents claimed they were unaware of the cancellation. Large crowds reportedly gathered at the NMMC HQ, expecting the usual fireworks and light shows, only to be met with a complete absence of celebrations.

Clearer public messaging could have prevented confusion and unnecessary crowding. Some users also questioned why at least minimal decorative lighting was not arranged, even if large-scale celebrations were restricted. One user commented, "Bhai... Kya hogya, NMMC ko....they used to decorate so much on this day...inko kya hua. (What happened to NMMC, they used to decorate so much on this day.)"

While authorities announced earlier that the decision was taken strictly in adherence to electoral guidelines, the disappointment.