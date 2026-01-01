 Mumbai Local Train Update: Monthly Pass Booking Discontinued On UTS App; Passengers Asked To Use RailOne
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Train Update: Monthly Pass Booking Discontinued On UTS App; Passengers Asked To Use RailOne

Mumbai Local Train Update: Monthly Pass Booking Discontinued On UTS App; Passengers Asked To Use RailOne

Indian Railways has ended monthly pass bookings on the UTS app for Mumbai locals. Passengers must now use the RailOne app for passes, though unreserved ticket booking continues on UTS. A 3 per cent discount on unreserved tickets via RailOne is available for digital payments until July 2026.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Mumbai: Indian Railways discontinued the local train monthly pass booking facility on the UTS (Unreserved Ticketing System) app. Passengers travelling through the Mumbai local have now been advised to use the new RailOne app for booking railway passes.

Passengers whose passes are still valid can continue to show their existing pass on the UTS app to ticket-checking staff. However, the option to book new passes on UTS has been permanently withdrawn. A message on the UTS app now directs users to switch to RailOne for all pass-related bookings. While the pass facility has been removed, booking of unreserved tickets will continue to remain available on the UTS app.

Passengers opening the UTS app will see a message prompting them to download the RailOne app

Passengers opening the UTS app will see a message prompting them to download the RailOne app |

3% Discount On Tickets Booked Via RailOne

In a move to promote digital payments, the Ministry of Railways has announced a 3 per cent discount on the purchase of unreserved tickets through the RailOne app when payments are made using any digital payment mode. This offer will be valid for six months, from January 14, 2026 to July 14, 2026.

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film
Ikkis X Review: Is Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out These Tweets Before You Watch The Film
India’s First Maritime NBFC SMFCL Starts Operations, Approves ₹4,300 Crore Loans
India’s First Maritime NBFC SMFCL Starts Operations, Approves ₹4,300 Crore Loans
'Ye Hai Desh Ka Youth?' Gurgaon's New Year Eve's After Party Visuals Go Viral: Young Adults Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
'Ye Hai Desh Ka Youth?' Gurgaon's New Year Eve's After Party Visuals Go Viral: Young Adults Pass Out On Streets, Puke On Sidewalks
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download
JEE Main City Intimation Slip 2026 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

Earlier, users received a 3 per cent cashback only when payments were made through the R-wallet on the RailOne app. With the new decision, passengers will now get a direct discount on payments made via UPI, debit cards, credit cards and other digital payment methods. The Railway Ministry communicated this decision to the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) through a letter dated December 30, directing immediate implementation of the necessary software changes.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Trains Welcome New Year 2026 With Iconic Horn Salute; Watch Video
article-image

How To Book A Pass Using RailOne

The RailOne app is available on both the Play Store and App Store. It offers multiple railway services on a single platform, including monthly pass booking, reserved and unreserved ticket booking, refunds, food ordering, train search and PNR status checks.

Passengers opening the UTS app will see a message prompting them to download the RailOne app.

Click on the provided link to download RailOne.

Enter the required details, including identity information.

Log in to the app and proceed to book the pass.

Alternatively, passengers can also book monthly passes at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters located at railway stations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Local Train Update: Monthly Pass Booking Discontinued On UTS App; Passengers Asked To Use...

Mumbai Local Train Update: Monthly Pass Booking Discontinued On UTS App; Passengers Asked To Use...

Stampede-Like Situation At Thane's Talao Pali For New Year's Eve Ganga Aarti: Viral Video Shows...

Stampede-Like Situation At Thane's Talao Pali For New Year's Eve Ganga Aarti: Viral Video Shows...

Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus-Truck Collision On Aarey Colony Road Disrupts Traffic On 1st Day Of 2026;...

Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus-Truck Collision On Aarey Colony Road Disrupts Traffic On 1st Day Of 2026;...

BMC Election 2026: 32 Seats Set For Straight BJP-Shinde Sena vs Thackeray Sena-MNS Fight In Mumbai...

BMC Election 2026: 32 Seats Set For Straight BJP-Shinde Sena vs Thackeray Sena-MNS Fight In Mumbai...

Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B

Panvel Civic Body Polls 2026: BJP's Nitin Jayaram Patil Elected Unopposed From Ward 18-B