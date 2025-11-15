 Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

The project will be carried out under the cluster redevelopment scheme by Pune-based AATK Constructions, with Atul Jaiprakash Goel, Tarush Atul Goel, and Kritesh Atul Goel as partners.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:19 AM IST
article-image
State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes | File Pic (Representative Image)

The high-power committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has approved the long-awaited 34-acre redevelopment of Kamatipura, marking a major milestone for one of Mumbai’s oldest and most congested neighbourhoods. Local MLA Amin Patel, who has been pursuing the project for several years, confirmed the development.

AATK Constructions to Lead Cluster Redevelopment

The project will be carried out under the cluster redevelopment scheme by Pune-based AATK Constructions, with Atul Jaiprakash Goel, Tarush Atul Goel, and Kritesh Atul Goel as partners.

Tenants and Landlords to Receive 2BHK Homes

FPJ Shorts
Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes
Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls
BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai
BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai
Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking
Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking

As part of the rehabilitation plan, each tenant will receive a 2BHK flat with a minimum of 500 sq. ft. of modern, secure housing.

“Every landlord will also receive 500 sq. ft. of 2BHK housing for every 50 sq. metres of land owned,” MLA Patel said.

MLA Amin Patel: ‘A Long-Awaited Dream Turning Into Reality’

“This long-awaited dream is now turning into reality under the dedicated guidance of MHADA and the Government of Maharashtra. Together, we are building a brighter, better future for every family in Kamatipura,” Patel added.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Penalise 1,575 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers In 3-Day Crackdown On Violations
article-image

High-Rise Rehab and Sale Towers Planned

Kamatipura currently has around 800 dilapidated buildings. Under the redevelopment plan, the rehab buildings will be of 57 storeys while the sale buildings will rise up to 78 storeys. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls

Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls

BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai

BJP Maharashtra Celebrates NDA’s Bihar Win; Chavan Says Verdict Signals Momentum For Mumbai

Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking

Mumbai News: BEST Workers’ Union Calls Off Hunger Strike After Assurances From Undertaking

Ganesh Naik Slams VVMC Over 'Mini Hall' Theatre, Orders Completion In Two Months’

Ganesh Naik Slams VVMC Over 'Mini Hall' Theatre, Orders Completion In Two Months’