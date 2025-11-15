Maharshtra State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes

State Clears Long-Pending 34-Acre Kamatipura Redevelopment; Tenants To Get 2BHK Homes | File Pic (Representative Image)

The high-power committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has approved the long-awaited 34-acre redevelopment of Kamatipura, marking a major milestone for one of Mumbai’s oldest and most congested neighbourhoods. Local MLA Amin Patel, who has been pursuing the project for several years, confirmed the development.

AATK Constructions to Lead Cluster Redevelopment

The project will be carried out under the cluster redevelopment scheme by Pune-based AATK Constructions, with Atul Jaiprakash Goel, Tarush Atul Goel, and Kritesh Atul Goel as partners.

Tenants and Landlords to Receive 2BHK Homes

As part of the rehabilitation plan, each tenant will receive a 2BHK flat with a minimum of 500 sq. ft. of modern, secure housing.

“Every landlord will also receive 500 sq. ft. of 2BHK housing for every 50 sq. metres of land owned,” MLA Patel said.

MLA Amin Patel: ‘A Long-Awaited Dream Turning Into Reality’

“This long-awaited dream is now turning into reality under the dedicated guidance of MHADA and the Government of Maharashtra. Together, we are building a brighter, better future for every family in Kamatipura,” Patel added.

High-Rise Rehab and Sale Towers Planned

Kamatipura currently has around 800 dilapidated buildings. Under the redevelopment plan, the rehab buildings will be of 57 storeys while the sale buildings will rise up to 78 storeys.