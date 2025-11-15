12-Year-Old Vasai Schoolgirl Dies After Being Forced To Do 100 Squats For Coming Late, Teacher And School Under Scrutiny

A teacher allegedly punished a 12-year-old student by making her do 100 squats (Uthak Baithak) because she was ten minutes late to school. The student's health deteriorated due to this severe punishment, and she later died while undergoing treatment. | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai: On Children's Day, which is celebrated with enthusiasm across the country, a tragic incident occurred in Vasai. A teacher allegedly punished a 12-year-old student by making her do 100 squats (Uthak Baithak) because she was ten minutes late to school. The student's health deteriorated due to this severe punishment, and she later died while undergoing treatment. This shocking incident took place at Shri Hanumant Vidya High School in the Sativli area of Vasai East.

The deceased student was identified as Kajal Gaud (age 12), who was studying in the sixth standard. On November 8, Kajal arrived at school about ten minutes late.

Kajal Falls Ill After Completing 100 Punishment Squats

The teacher reportedly made Kajal and a few other students stand outside the classroom and ordered them to do squats as punishment. While some students stopped after doing 10 to 20 squats, the frightened Kajal completed a staggering 100 squats. The very next day, Kajal's health began to worsen. She was first admitted to Aastha Hospital in Vasai. As her condition did not improve, she was moved to Vijay Lakshmi Hospital in Nalasopara. When her condition further deteriorated, she was shifted to JJ hospital for advanced treatment.

However, all efforts failed, and Kajal passed away tragically on Children's Day. Questions Raised Against the School.

Read Also Government Hospitals In Thane District Have Won The Trust Of Women By Promoting Natural Delivery

Kajal's death has raised serious questions regarding the school.

School Allegedly Operating Beyond Its Recognised Limit

The school, Shri Hanumant Vidya High School, allegedly has recognition only up to the 8th standard but is teaching students up to the 10th standard. It is also understood that the school might be operating illegally/unauthorisedly.

The text highlights the growing network of unauthorized schools in Vasai-Virar, putting students' lives and futures at risk.

Action Taken by Authorities The police have started an inquiry into the matter and the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) is underway.

Education Officer stated that the teacher-inflicted punishment leading to the girl's unfortunate death is regrettable.

They assured that a thorough inquiry into the entire incident will be conducted and all information will be forwarded to senior officials.

Authorities to Act on School’s Recognition Breach

Efforts will be made to gather information and take action regarding the school's violation of recognition by teaching up to the 10th standard when it is only recognized up to the 8th.

The officer confirmed that an application would be filed to register a case/crime against the school.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/