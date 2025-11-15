Bhiwandi Land Scam: 12 Booked For Illegally Selling Govt Cemetery Plot Reserved By Municipal Corporation

Shantinagar Police book 12 in Bhiwandi land fraud involving a government cemetery plot | File Photo

Bhiwandi: A major land fraud has come to light in Bhiwandi where a plot reserved by the municipal corporation for a government cemetery was allegedly shown as private property and illegally sold through internal transactions. Based on a complaint filed by a Mandal Officer from the Revenue Department the Shantinagar Police have registered a case against 12 accused individuals.

Cemetery Land Sold as Private Property for Decades

According to police officials the land located in Gauripada under Survey No. 70 is officially reserved for a government cemetery. Despite this, the accused allegedly claimed ownership and possession of the land, and engaged in buying and selling activities over several decades.

Records indicate that fraudulent transactions related to this land have been taking place since as far back as 27 April 1976, continuing up to the present day.

Revenue Department Probe Confirms Government Ownership

After receiving the complaint the Revenue Department conducted a detailed investigation, which confirmed that the land was indeed government-owned and earmarked for cemetery use. The investigation also revealed that forged claims and illegal sales were carried out knowingly by the accused parties.

Case Registered Against 12 Individuals After Official Complaint

Based on the findings Mandal Officer Shailesh Bhojne filed an official complaint at Shantinagar Police Station. Following this, a case has been registered against the following individuals Keshav Tukaram Tavre, Motiram Tavre, Ganpat Tavre, Baliram Tavre, Babai Patil, Barkubai Kene, and Changunabai Tavre, all residents of Bhoiwada.

Additionally, Mohammad Qasim, Faiyyaz Ahmed Mohammad Tahir, Abdul Gani, Mohammad Hanif Tahir, and Maulana Mohd Husain Aslami have also been named as accused in the case.

Also Watch:

Police Begin Further Inquiry Into Decades-Long Fraud

Police have initiated further investigation into the matter to determine how the fraudulent transactions were executed over such a long period and whether more individuals or officials were involved.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/