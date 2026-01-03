Thane Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: ₹2.75 Crore Worth Of Liquor, Drugs, Cash Seized In 17 Days | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: Against the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation General Election 2025-26, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented by the State Election Commission from December 15, 2025. In this regard, extensive and strict action has been taken by the Thane Police, State Excise Department, and other concerned agencies at various locations in the city during the 17-day period from December 15, 2025 to January 01, 2026, illegal liquor, drugs, chemicals, weapons, propaganda material, and cash worth a total of Rs 2 crore 75 lakh 09 thousand 965 were seized informed Bhalchandra Behre, Nodal Officer of the Code of Conduct Team Enforcement Cell.

Inspection At Various Check Points

Action is being taken by the Thane Police, State Excise, static surveillance teams appointed under the Thane Municipal Corporation's Code of Conduct team, flying squads, and accounting teams. Inspection campaigns are underway daily by various teams at Modela Check Naka, Srinagar, Kisan Nagar, Kharigaon, Nashik Road, Mumbra, Khidkali, Diaghar, Shil Road, Vitawa, Manish Nagar, and Kharigaon. In this campaign, cash amounting to Rs 9.54 lakh has been seized.

Special Action During The Drive

In a special drive against narcotics and weapons, 57937.176 kg of narcotics (valued at ₹2,28,48,757.00) were seized, 59 illegal weapons were confiscated, and 619 preventive actions were taken. Also, a case has been filed against one person under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act for possession of an iron knife.

A special campaign is being implemented to stop the distribution of alcohol. In a joint operation by the police and the State Excise Department, goods worth ₹10,26,063, including 10,658.89 liters of alcohol, have been seized.

68 Cases Registered 53 Accused Arrested

In the action taken by the State Excise Department, 68 cases have been registered and 53 accused have been arrested. A total of ₹26,81,145 worth of goods have been seized, including country liquor – 1,146 liters (₹1,14,633), domestic liquor – 89.93 liters (₹35,770), beer – 70.55 liters (₹20,740), foreign liquor/wine – 32.3 liters (₹38,935), and chemicals – 55,250 liters (₹19,33,750).

Read Also Rahul Narwekar Denies Allegations After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Him Threatening BMC Polls...

Campaign to remove propaganda material

To prevent the defacement of the city, a campaign to remove illegal propaganda material from public and private properties was implemented by the Municipal Corporation, as stated by Nodal Officer Bhalchandra Behere. Also, this entire action is being carried out under CCTV surveillance, and the Thane Municipal Corporation and Thane Police Administration have warned that immediate and strict action will continue against code of conduct violations to keep the election process impartial, fearless, and transparent.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/