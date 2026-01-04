Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis |

Reiterating the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance’s stand on the Mumbai mayor’s post, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the mayor of Mumbai would be a Marathi-Hindu man.

Addressing the first joint rally of both parties at Worli, Fadnavis also said his government would identify Bangladeshi infiltrators and deport them to make the city safer. “In the last seven months, many Bangladeshis have already been sent back from Mumbai. We will not stop until all such infiltrators are deported,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Referring to the mayoral issue, Fadnavis said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had already clarified who would be the Mahayuti’s mayor. He was responding to a recent statement by AIMIM leader and former MLA Waris Pathan, who had claimed that the next mayor would be from the Muslim community. “I thought those who talk about Marathi people would be infuriated,” Fadnavis said, in an apparent dig at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

The CM also criticised Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray for claiming credit for infrastructure projects such as the Coastal Road. He alleged that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stalled the project during his tenure.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking at the rally, said Mumbai wanted progressive governance while lashing out at Uddhav Thackeray. “Only Balasaheb Thackeray is the real brand. We want to save Mumbai from the clutches of corruption,” Shinde said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Continuing his attack, Shinde accused Uddhav Thackeray of committing the 'sin' of siding with the Congress. He claimed that the Congress later undermined the Shiv Sena by contesting the BMC elections independently. “What have you done for Marathi people?” he asked, alleging that Thackeray’s concern for Marathi interests was false. “Some people remember Marathi people only during elections. But Mumbaikars will not forget selfish politics. Votes are not won on emotions; people want development. We are crusaders of development. People do not want those who obstruct development,” he said.

Shinde also referred to the alleged scam involving the purchase of body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Did you prioritise Marathi people while awarding municipal contracts?” he asked.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/