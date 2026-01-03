 Viral: Mumbaikars Terrified After Vlogger Eats Raw Brinjal, Ginger, Banana Dipped In Chai & Weird Foods In Local Train
A Mumbai local train video has gone viral showing vlogger Prannay Joshi eating bizarre food combinations, including raw ginger with ketchup, banana dipped in chai, cabbage, and an uncut brinjal. Fellow passengers watched in shock while Instagram users found the reactions hilarious. The reel has crossed 33 million views, sparking laughter and debate online

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image

Videos capturing odd or unexpected behaviour on Mumbai’s local trains often go viral, and a recent reel has once again grabbed massive attention online. This time, it’s a food experiment gone bizarre, all unfolding inside a crowded local train.

Vlogger’s unusual food choices shock commuters

The viral video was shared by content creator Prannay Joshi, who filmed himself calmly eating some extremely unconventional food combinations while seated in a train compartment. The reel opens with Joshi adding tomato ketchup over raw ginger and taking a crunchy bite, much to the disbelief of fellow passengers. After chewing, he casually reacts with a satisfied “Wah!”, intensifying the shock around him.

If ginger and ketchup weren’t enough, the vlogger then dunks a banana into a cup of hot chai (milk tea) and eats it without hesitation. Nearby commuters can be seen staring at him in silence, clearly unsure how to react. While some viewers online later argued that “Banana in Tea is not Weird,” the expressions inside the train told a different story.

Raw vegetables raise eyebrows

The bizarre food journey continues as Joshi bites directly into a whole cabbage, followed by an uncut brinjal (eggplant). At this point, the reactions of passengers become the highlight of the video. One commuter comments that tomato is the only raw vegetable he eats, while another bluntly asks the vlogger why he is eating raw brinjal.

Joshi responds by citing common health advice, explaining that eating vegetables raw is often believed to improve health. While raw vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes are commonly consumed, nutrition experts note that some vegetables, including brinjal, are usually cooked to reduce bitterness and potential digestive discomfort.

Internet reacts with laughter

The Instagram reel has crossed 33 million views, sparking a flood of humorous reactions. One user commented, “The fact that you kept a straight face while eating all of these.”

Another said, “Man has 0 social anxiety.” Another user said, “They all were terrified.”

Another user said, “Nobody is talking about the fact that he got a seat?”

Why the video went viral

Beyond the odd food choices, the contrast between the vlogger’s calm confidence and the passengers’ stunned expressions made the video wildly entertaining. Once again, Mumbai locals proved to be the perfect stage for viral moments, unexpected, unfiltered, and unforgettable.

