 Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral

Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral

Mumbai’s Vijayadatta Shri Swami Samarth Math at Currey Road went viral during Shakambhari Purnima after a video showed devotees performing a unique ‘Hookah Aarti’. The ritual, rooted in folklore, uses a hookah as a symbolic offering to Swami Samarth. The visuals intrigued netizens, drawing attention amid the temple’s grand vegetable decorations.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral | Instagram @swamimathcurryroad_official

Mumbai’s Vijayadatta Shri Swami Samarth Math at Currey Road has been drawing massive attention on social media during Shakambhari Purnima celebrations, not just for its elaborate vegetable decorations but also for a ritual that has sparked curiosity online, the ‘Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti’.

A video shared on the temple’s official Instagram handle shows devotees performing aarti while a hookah pipe is placed near the idol of Shri Swami Samarth. The visuals quickly went viral, leaving many netizens intrigued about the meaning and origin of the ritual.

WATCH VIDEO:

What Is 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'
Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'

The Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti is a devotional practice observed by devotees of Shri Swami Samarth, particularly in parts of Maharashtra. Unlike conventional aartis, this ritual incorporates a hookah as part of the offering while devotional songs or aarti chants dedicated to Swami Samarth are played.

According to devotees, the hookah is symbolic and rooted in folklore associated with Swami Samarth, who is believed to have lived an ascetic life while remaining deeply connected to common people and their everyday practices. The offering is not viewed as an indulgence but as a gesture of devotion.

Why is it going viral now?

Videos of Hookah Aarti have surfaced online in the past, but the recent clip from the Currey Road math gained traction due to the scale of Shakambhari Purnima celebrations and the temple’s striking visual presentation.

Read Also
Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With...
article-image

To honour Goddess Shakambhari, revered as the divine provider of nourishment and the creator of leafy vegetables, the entire monastery was uniquely decorated using 60 different varieties of vegetables. The vibrant arrangement symbolised abundance and nature’s blessings, transforming the temple into a sacred space that reflected the essence of the festival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road...

Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road...

Nita Ambani Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat With Mukesh & Anant, Ditches Saree For A Hot-Pink...

Nita Ambani Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat With Mukesh & Anant, Ditches Saree For A Hot-Pink...

'Hope SRK Watches This': Video Of Chinese Man Dancing His Heart Out On Mohabbatein Song Goes Viral

'Hope SRK Watches This': Video Of Chinese Man Dancing His Heart Out On Mohabbatein Song Goes Viral

What Is Viral Project Pan Trend? The 'No Buy Or Low Buy' New Year 2026 Challenge That Every Make-Up...

What Is Viral Project Pan Trend? The 'No Buy Or Low Buy' New Year 2026 Challenge That Every Make-Up...

Mahayana New Year: Buddhist Festival Celebrated On First Full Moon Of 2026, Will 'Wolf Moon' Be...

Mahayana New Year: Buddhist Festival Celebrated On First Full Moon Of 2026, Will 'Wolf Moon' Be...