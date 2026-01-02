New Year Resolutions: Must-Try Websites To Stay Consistent & Motivated In 2026

rawpixel.com

My fitness pal

MyFitnessPal is a helpful website for people who want to maintain health and fitness as part of their New Year resolution. It allows users to track daily calorie intake, monitor nutrients, and log exercises easily. With a large food database and goal-setting features, it helps users understand their eating habits better. By showing progress over time and encouraging consistency, MyFitnessPal supports users in staying motivated and making healthier lifestyle choices throughout the year.

Link: Myfitnesspal.com

Stickk

StickK is a website that helps people achieve their goals through commitment and accountability. Users set clear objectives, choose deadlines, and create commitment contracts to stay motivated. The platform allows the use of accountability partners and financial stakes to encourage consistency. Based on behavioural psychology, StickK promotes discipline and follow-through, making it useful for goals such as building healthy habits, improving productivity, saving money, or breaking bad habits effectively.

Link: Stickk.com

Habitica

Habitica is a free, gamified productivity website that transforms everyday habits and tasks into a role-playing game. Users design an avatar, add habits, dailies, and to-do lists, and earn experience points, gold, and rewards for completing them. Skipping tasks has in-game consequences, encouraging accountability. Also includes social features like teams and challenges, making progress more engaging, motivating, and enjoyable across web and mobile platforms. It helps users stay consistent while tracking progress in a simple, visual way.

Link: Habitica.com

Notion

Notion is a powerful all-in-one workspace that helps users organise tasks, goals, notes, and projects in one place. It allows you to create to-do lists, habit trackers, calendars, and progress dashboards that are fully customisable. With features like templates, reminders, and collaboration tools, Notion makes planning and staying consistent easier. Its clean interface and flexibility help users stay focused, organised, and motivated while managing both personal and academic or professional responsibilities effectively.

Link: Notion.com

Beeminder

Beeminder is a goal-tracking website that helps you stick to personal targets by turning them into measurable metrics and visual graphs. You set a goal, log data manually or via apps/devices, and follow a “bright red line” showing your progress. If you fall off track, the system charges your payment method, adding accountability to your efforts. It integrates with tools like Fitbit, RescueTime, and Habitica and sends reminders to keep you focused and consistent.

Link: Beeminder.com