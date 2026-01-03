Suffering From Tech Neck? Simple Sujok Remedies You Can Try At Home

Tech neck and mobile spine syndrome is a rapidly emerging lifestyle-related health problem caused by excessive use of smartphones, laptops, and digital devices. Prolonged bending of the head while looking at screens and putting more pressure on neck than normal. This constant strain disturbs the natural alignment of the neck and spine.
In the early stage, it appears as mild neck pain or stiffness, but if ignored, it can progress to chronic pain, nerve compression, spinal degeneration, and long-term postural deformities. This condition is alarming, and common not only among office workers but also in children, teenagers, and homemakers, making it a serious modern spinal health concern.
Symptoms
Neck, shoulder and upper back pain and stiffness
Headache or heaviness in the head
Tingling or numbness in arms and fingers
Reduced neck movement
Burning sensation between shoulder blades
Fatigue and poor posture
Main causes
Prolonged mobile phone use with bent neck
Working on laptops without proper screen height
Poor sitting posture
Long hours of screen time without breaks
Weak neck, shoulder, and back muscles
Lack of physical activity and stretching
Home remedies
Keep the mobile screen at eye level
Take 5 minute break every 30 minutes
Apply warm compress to neck and shoulders
Gentle neck stretching and rotation exercises
Sleep on a proper sized pillow
Daily yoga I very effective in this problem
Sujok Therapy
On the highlighted area on the thumb (see photo), press or massage for five to 10 minutes daily. On the same area, apply a straight line of red colour. Follow this with date seeds, dried peas or methi seeds. To hold the seeds in place use a medical adhesive tape. Keep it for three to four hours, If any discomfort, remove it.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)