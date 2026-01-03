Suffering From Tech Neck? Simple Sujok Remedies You Can Try At Home

Pic: Freepik

Tech neck and mobile spine syndrome is a rapidly emerging lifestyle-related health problem caused by excessive use of smartphones, laptops, and digital devices. Prolonged bending of the head while looking at screens and putting more pressure on neck than normal. This constant strain disturbs the natural alignment of the neck and spine.

In the early stage, it appears as mild neck pain or stiffness, but if ignored, it can progress to chronic pain, nerve compression, spinal degeneration, and long-term postural deformities. This condition is alarming, and common not only among office workers but also in children, teenagers, and homemakers, making it a serious modern spinal health concern.

Symptoms

Neck, shoulder and upper back pain and stiffness

Headache or heaviness in the head

Tingling or numbness in arms and fingers

Reduced neck movement

Burning sensation between shoulder blades

Fatigue and poor posture

Main causes

Prolonged mobile phone use with bent neck

Working on laptops without proper screen height

Poor sitting posture

Long hours of screen time without breaks

Weak neck, shoulder, and back muscles

Lack of physical activity and stretching

Home remedies

Keep the mobile screen at eye level

Take 5 minute break every 30 minutes

Apply warm compress to neck and shoulders

Gentle neck stretching and rotation exercises

Sleep on a proper sized pillow

Daily yoga I very effective in this problem

Sujok Therapy

On the highlighted area on the thumb (see photo), press or massage for five to 10 minutes daily. On the same area, apply a straight line of red colour. Follow this with date seeds, dried peas or methi seeds. To hold the seeds in place use a medical adhesive tape. Keep it for three to four hours, If any discomfort, remove it.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)