Calf Pain At Night: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Prevention

Calf pain at night while resting, often dull pain, usually comes from muscle fatigue, dehydration, mineral deficiency, poor circulation, nerve issues, or specific sleeping positions that shorten muscles, etc.

Symptoms

Sudden cramp or sometimes dull pain.

Muscle tightness or hardness.

Pain while resting, before sleeping.

Occasional twitching.

Temporary difficulty in stretching leg.

Person moves legs restlessly.

Causes

Muscle overuse. fatigue, strenuous exercise, prolonged standing or walking.

Not enough fluids or low magnesium, potassium, calcium.

Poor circulation of blood flow in tissues, especially when inactive.

Compression of nerve or disorders like spinal stenosis, diabetic neuropathy.

Sleeping Position with feet pointed down shortens calf muscles.

Some medications

Increased risk for pregnant individuals.

Prevention

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids.

Stretch calves, hamstrings before bed.

Gentle exercise to keep muscles active.

Elevate legs to improve circulation.

Sudden, severe pain with swelling, warmth, or redness.

Numbness, tingling, weakness.

Home remedies

Gentle stretching of calf before sleep.

Massage calf with warm oil.

Apply warm compress or hot water bag.

Drink enough water throughout the day.

Include mineral-rich foods like banana, coconut water, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables.

Light walk after dinner.

Keep legs warm at night.

Avoid heavy exercise late evening.

Practice slow deep breathing before sleep.

Stretch and straighten leg, flex foot towards you (pull toes up and down).

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted are (see figure) for 10 minutes. After that apply red colour on the same area followed by three dried peas. Keep them on for four hours or the entire night if no discomfort is observed.