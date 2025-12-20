 Calf Pain At Night: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Prevention
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCalf Pain At Night: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Prevention

Calf Pain At Night: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Prevention

Understand the hidden reasons behind night-time calf pain and how to ease it naturally

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Calf pain at night while resting, often dull pain, usually comes from muscle fatigue, dehydration, mineral deficiency, poor circulation, nerve issues, or specific sleeping positions that shorten muscles, etc.

Symptoms

Sudden cramp or sometimes dull pain.

Muscle tightness or hardness.

FPJ Shorts
‘Is This Why You Came?’: Lionel Messi REACTS Sharply To Question On His Sexual Relationships During Interview – VIDEO Viral
‘Is This Why You Came?’: Lionel Messi REACTS Sharply To Question On His Sexual Relationships During Interview – VIDEO Viral
Sportvot x FPJ: Thrilling Matches Mark Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi As Ovali And Sparsh Secure Impressive Wins
Sportvot x FPJ: Thrilling Matches Mark Greater Mumbai Champions Trophy Kabaddi As Ovali And Sparsh Secure Impressive Wins
Actress Nora Fatehi Injured In Andheri Road Accident While Heading To Sunburn Festival, Drunk Driver Booked
Actress Nora Fatehi Injured In Andheri Road Accident While Heading To Sunburn Festival, Drunk Driver Booked
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 20, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw

Pain while resting, before sleeping.

Occasional twitching.

Temporary difficulty in stretching leg.

Person moves legs restlessly.

Causes

Muscle overuse. fatigue, strenuous exercise, prolonged standing or walking.

Not enough fluids or low magnesium, potassium, calcium.

Poor circulation of blood flow in tissues, especially when inactive.

Compression of nerve or disorders like spinal stenosis, diabetic neuropathy.

Sleeping Position with feet pointed down shortens calf muscles.

Some medications

Increased risk for pregnant individuals. 

Prevention

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of fluids.

Stretch calves, hamstrings before bed.

Gentle exercise to keep muscles active.

Elevate legs to improve circulation.

Sudden, severe pain with swelling, warmth, or redness.

Numbness, tingling, weakness.

Home remedies

Gentle stretching of calf before sleep.

Massage calf with warm oil.

Apply warm compress or hot water bag.

Drink enough water throughout the day.

Include mineral-rich foods like banana, coconut water, nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables.

Light walk after dinner.

Keep legs warm at night.

Avoid heavy exercise late evening.

Practice slow deep breathing before sleep.

Stretch and straighten leg, flex foot towards you (pull toes up and down).

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted are (see figure) for 10 minutes. After that apply red colour on the same area followed by three dried peas. Keep them on for four hours or the entire night if no discomfort is observed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Christmas 2025: 5 Enchanting Christmas Websites To Make Your Holidays Magical

Christmas 2025: 5 Enchanting Christmas Websites To Make Your Holidays Magical

Calf Pain At Night: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Prevention

Calf Pain At Night: Causes, Symptoms, Home Remedies And Prevention

Why Sports Are Essential For Building Life Skills In Children

Why Sports Are Essential For Building Life Skills In Children

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Winter Boots That Keep You Warm Without Overspending

Tol Mol Ke Bol: Winter Boots That Keep You Warm Without Overspending

What Is Social Egg Freezing, And Why Are Women Choosing It?

What Is Social Egg Freezing, And Why Are Women Choosing It?