Mumbai's Swami Samarth Math At Currey Road Celebrates Shakambhari Purnima, Massive Decorations With 60 Varieties of Vegetables | WATCH | Instagram @swamimathcurryroad_official

On the auspicious occasion of Shakambhari Purnima, a deeply spiritual and visually striking celebration was organised at Vijayadatta Shri Swami Samarth Matha, Curry Road, Mumbai, marking the culmination of Shakambhari Navratri with immense devotion and tradition.

To honour Goddess Shakambhari, revered as the divine provider of nourishment and the creator of leafy vegetables, the entire monastery was uniquely decorated using 60 different varieties of vegetables. The vibrant arrangement symbolised abundance and nature’s blessings, transforming the temple into a sacred space that reflected the essence of the festival.

As part of the rituals, the Alankar Puja of Shri Swami Samarth was performed, followed by devotional offerings at the feet of Goddess Annapurna and Karuna Sagar Swami. Devotees gathered in large numbers to witness the ceremony.

In a video shared from the event, art director Shree Lokare explained the significance of the celebration. He highlighted that Goddess Shakambhari is worshipped as the giver of vegetation and nourishment, and on the occasion of Shakambhari Purnima and Navratri, devotees express gratitude through symbolic offerings. He added that each of the 60 vegetables used for decoration weighed approximately 50 kg, making the arrangement both grand and meaningful.

Shakambhari Purnima:

Shakambhari Purnima 2026, observed on January 3, holds immense spiritual importance across India. The day marks the divine incarnation of Goddess Shakambhari and concludes the nine-day Shakambhari Navratri, a unique festival dedicated to compassion, food, and sustenance.

About the Temple:

The Shri Swami Samarth Math at Curry Road, Mumbai, is a renowned spiritual centre where Shri Swami is worshipped as ‘Vijayadatta’. Known for hosting major religious festivals, the monastery attracts devotees seeking darshan, prayer, and spiritual solace, making it a significant landmark of devotion in the city.