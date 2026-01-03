Maharashtra: Unseasonal January Rains Raise Health Alert Across Mumbai, Thane & Palghar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar: Unseasonal monsoon-like rainfall in January has raised public health concerns across Mumbai, Thane and nearby cities, with health authorities warning of a possible rise in mosquito-borne and seasonal illnesses.

Though widespread waterlogging has not been reported, small collections of stagnant water on terraces, construction sites, open plots, flower pots and uncovered containers have emerged as potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Doctors note that the unusual weather pattern, marked by increased humidity and fluctuating temperatures, has caught many residents unprepared.

Medical professionals say the city is already witnessing a surge in winter-related ailments such as cough, congestion, throat infections and sinus problems. The drop in temperature coupled with dry air has led to breathing discomfort, especially among people with asthma, allergies and chronic respiratory diseases. Rising air pollution levels in Mumbai are further worsening cough and chest congestion, doctors added.

Experts have warned that even minimal stagnant water is sufficient for mosquito breeding, increasing the risk of Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya—diseases typically associated with the monsoon season. The sudden shift in weather and higher humidity levels could potentially lead to a spike in infections in the coming weeks.

Dr Jinendra K. Jain's Statement

Dr Jinendra K. Jain, Consultant Diabetologist and Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, expressed concern over the situation.

“Unseasonal rainfall in January is worrying because people generally lower their guard against mosquito-borne illnesses during winter. Even small amounts of stagnant water can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, leading to a rise in Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya cases,” he said.

Dr Jain further explained that fluctuating temperatures and increased moisture in the environment weaken immunity and contribute to viral and bacterial infections. “We are seeing patients reporting fever, body pain, fatigue, headaches and dehydration. Elderly individuals, children, diabetics and those with compromised immunity are particularly vulnerable. In diabetic patients, infections can disrupt sugar control and delay recovery,” he added.

The unexpected rains have also affected daily life by increasing humidity levels, impacting sanitation and accelerating mosquito breeding cycles in both residential and commercial areas. Health experts caution that ignoring these early warning signs could result in a larger public health burden.

Doctors have advised citizens to take preventive measures such as regularly checking and eliminating stagnant water, keeping surroundings dry, using mosquito repellents, installing window screens and wearing protective clothing. Prompt medical consultation is recommended if symptoms like persistent fever, joint pain or prolonged weakness occur.

