Panvel Municipal Corporation Extends 'Abhay Yojana' Deadline To November 30; Launches ‘Tax-Mitra’ Chatbot For Faster Property Tax Services

Panvel civic body extends Abhay Yojana and launches Tax-Mitra chatbot for taxpayers | File Photo (Representational Image)

Pnavel, November 15: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has extended the deadline for its Abhay Yojana, offering taxpayers a 75% waiver on penalty charges until 30 November 2025 from the earlier deadline of November 15.

Scheme Offers Waivers and Additional Concessions for Taxpayers

The Abhay Yojana aims to provide relief to property taxpayers facing accumulated penalties. The municipal administration has also intensified efforts to promote digital payments by offering 2% discount to those who opt for e-bills and online tax payment methods.

Another 2% concession is available to households adopting energy-saving measures such as solar panels, shade nets, and rainwater harvesting systems. Farmers with agricultural land, persons with disabilities, and ex-servicemen will also receive eligible tax concessions as per existing norms.

PMC Boosts Online Tax Payment Platforms

To make the tax payment process easier, PMC has provided multiple online platforms including panvelmc.org, the PMC Tax App, and Panvel Connect App, allowing taxpayers to complete payments from home.

Deputy Commissioner Urges Citizens to Use Extended Deadline

Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharage appealed to citizens to utilise what may be the final extension: “We urge all taxpayers to clear pending dues at the earliest and benefit from the penalty waiver and available concessions.”

‘Tax-Mitra’ Chatbot Launched for Faster Tax Services

In a move to improve convenience and transparency, the Panvel Municipal Corporation has launched the ‘Tax-Mitra’ chatbot on its official website.

The AI-enabled service provides taxpayers with:

. Instant information on outstanding property tax

. Direct online tax payment options

. Clarification of queries regarding bills, receipts, and tax calculations

. Updates on schemes, discounts, and deadlines

Residents Encouraged to Use New Digital Tool

The civic body has encouraged residents to make full use of this digital assistance tool for quick and efficient service.

