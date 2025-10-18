 Panvel Municipal Corporation Extends ‘Abhay Yojana’ Property Tax Penalty Waiver Scheme Deadline Until November 15
The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced an extension of its ‘Abhay Yojana’ the property tax penalty waiver scheme — till November 15, 2025. Citizens are given a final chance to settle their pending property tax dues with significant benefits.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

75% Penalty Waiver Continues

Under the extended deadline, taxpayers who clear their arrears by November 15, 2025, will continue to receive a 75% waiver on penalty charges. The Corporation has clarified that no further extension will be granted after this date.

article-image

Scheme Generates Significant Revenue

According to Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, the scheme has already generated over Rs 581 crore in revenue for the civic body. Given the positive response and repeated requests from citizens, the decision was made to extend the scheme by another month.

