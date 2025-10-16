 Panvel Municipal Schools Celebrate 'Reading Inspiration Day' On Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s Birth Anniversary
The Panvel Municipal Corporation celebrated “Reading Inspiration Day” across all its schools on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President of India and eminent scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
Panvel schools celebrate Reading Inspiration Day with book distributions and educational activities in honor of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam | File Photo

As part of the celebration, student assemblies were held in all schools, where tributes were paid to Dr. Kalam’s portrait, and students were introduced to his life, values, and achievements.

The event also featured a range of activities, including book exhibitions and group reading sessions, to promote the habit of reading among children.

Personal Libraries and Book Distribution

Additional Commissioner Mahesh Meghmale proposed the idea that every student should create a “small personal library” at home to nurture a lifelong love for reading.

Responding positively to the concept, teacher Jyotsna Bharda from Dhakhta Khanda School distributed a total of 200 storybooks—five books each—to 40 students in her class.

Festive Educational Touch

At School No. 6, students received Diwali study booklets from Education Officer Ramesh Chavan, adding a festive and educational touch to the celebration.

Inspiring Lifelong Learning

The initiative aimed to inspire children to read more, honor Dr. Kalam’s vision of knowledge and innovation, and build a culture of learning beyond the classroom.

