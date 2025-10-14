Panvel Municipal Corporation Wins ‘Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan – Green Success Story Award 2025’ For Third Consecutive Year

Panvel Municipal Corporation officials receive the Green Success Story Award 2025 for excellence in environmental conservation | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been honoured with the Maharashtra Government’s - Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan – Green Success Story Award 2025 for its exemplary performance in environmental conservation initiatives under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan for the third consecutive year.

Recognition Of Consistent Environmental Efforts

The award was presented by Abhijit Ghorpade, Director of the State Climate Action Cell, Government of Maharashtra, during a ceremony held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, on October 14.

Receiving the award on behalf of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale were Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge, Environment Department Head Manoj Chavan, and Majhi Vasundhara Consultant Yuvraj Zhurange.

Commitment To A Greener, Healthier City

"Panvel is committed to creating a healthy, environmentally balanced city through the use of modern technology and proactive initiatives,” said Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, acknowledging the award as recognition of the corporation’s consistent efforts toward environmental protection.

Best Performing ‘Amrut City’ In Its Category

The city was declared the best-performing “Amrut City” in the three to ten lakh population category for its remarkable environmental achievements.

Innovative Air Quality Measures Implemented

Officials informed that in the recent years, PMC has implemented several impactful initiatives to reduce air pollution and improve environmental quality across the city.

"These include the deployment of four Fog Cannon Vehicles that operate daily in different wards to suppress dust particles through fine mist spraying a step aimed at reducing respiratory problems among citizens," said the officer.

Monitoring And Purification For Cleaner Air

An Air Monitoring Van has also been introduced to regularly track the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI). The van monitors various air pollutants daily, providing accurate data that enables prompt and targeted pollution control measures.

PMC is now set to install 10 Air Purification Systems at key locations across Panvel. These systems will filter fine particulate matter from the air, ensuring cleaner and healthier surroundings.

Real-Time Public Air Quality Monitoring

Additionally, a Real-Time Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System and Digital Display Boards are being established to continuously monitor air quality in industrial and residential areas. The data will be displayed publicly, allowing citizens to stay informed about pollution levels in real time.

Milestone Toward Sustainable Urban Development

Officials said these measures represent an important milestone in the city’s journey toward cleaner air and sustainable urban development.

