 Mumbai Fraud: 2 Men Impersonate CID Officers, Steal Diamonds Worth ₹7.2 Lakh From Opera House Designer
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:11 AM IST
article-image
Police investigating CID impersonation theft in South Mumbai’s diamond market | Representative Image

Mumbai: A shocking incident of impersonation and theft took place in South Mumbai’s diamond market area, where two unidentified men posing as CID officers duped a diamond designer and fled with diamonds worth ₹7.2 lakh.

Victim and Theft Details

According to the complaint lodged at DB Marg Police Station, the complainant, Bishwanath Samoi (48), a diamond designer residing at Daginawala Building, Narayan Dhuru Street, Mandvi, was carrying 12-carat rose-cut diamonds worth ₹7,20,000 in a black bag from Amar Jewellers, located at Room No. 220, Parekh Market, Opera House, Grant Road.

How the Theft Occurred

When he reached near Aryan High School footpath, two unknown men stopped him, introducing themselves as CID officers. They engaged him in conversation, distracting him, and then cleverly made away with the bag containing the diamonds.

Police Investigation

The incident has been registered as a case of cheating and impersonation at the DB Marg Police Station. The police have launched an investigation to trace the two imposters and recover the stolen diamonds.

