 Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know

Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know

Trouble in the couple's marriage began in barely a week. On the eighth day of their marriage, the constable allegedly returned home drunk, prompting his wife to express her displeasure. She also asked him to stop drinking; however, despite her repeated requests, his drinking issue continued. In addition to this, she also faced mental harassment from her in-laws' side.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Police Constable’s Wife Dies By Suicide | Representative Image

Mira Road: In a traggic incident, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Constable's wife allegedly committed suicide in her Mira Road residence. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against her husband and his three family members, including father, mother and sister.

According to the Appla Mahanagar report, the couple married in April this year. The woman, identified as Swati Chate, and her husband Prabhu Chate lived on rent in Mira Road's Lakhmi Park. Prabhu worked as a constable after he was selected in the 2023 Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar recruitment drive.

According to the report, trouble in their marriage began in barely a week. On the eighth day of their marriage, Prabhu allegedly returned home drunk, prompting Swati to express her displeasure. She also asked him to stop drinking; however, despite her repeated requests, his drinking issue continued.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Booked For Abetting Suicide Of Class X Girl In Taloja After Alleged...
article-image

In addition to this, Swati also faced mental harassment from her in-laws side. During her sister-in-law’s pregnancy, Swati was sent to Pune to assist the family. During this period, she allegedly faced constant suspicion and mental harassment from her in-laws, including her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know
Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Niva Bupa To Pay ₹66.5 Lakh After Wrongful Denial Of Overseas Cancer Claim
Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Niva Bupa To Pay ₹66.5 Lakh After Wrongful Denial Of Overseas Cancer Claim
13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here’s What The RBI Calendar Shows
13 Holidays Lined Up In December 2025: Banks To Remain Closed Across Multiple States, Here’s What The RBI Calendar Shows
Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash Ahead Of Polls
Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash Ahead Of Polls
Read Also
Mumbai Property Registrations Rise 20% In November, Revenue Up 12%
article-image

Families Were Called To Solve Couple's Dispute

According to the report, both families had gathered to solved the couples dispute, where Prabhu promised to stop his drinking habit. However, in just a few days, the couple argued on the phone when Prabhu, during his week off, went out with his friend to drink.

Distressed by this, Swati called her mother and told her that she would commit suicide. On hearing this, Swati's mother called on Prabhu to check on her daughter. However, when Prabhu reached home, he found Swati hanging in the house.

Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against 4

A complaint was lodged by Swati’s mother, and Mira Road Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against four members of the Chate family, including her husband, Prabhu Chate; mother-in-law, Ranjana Chate; father-in-law, Bhagwan Chate; and sister-in-law, Pushpa Sanap. The Police have also arrested Constable Prabhu Chate and have sent him to police custody until December 3.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All...

Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All...

Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Niva Bupa To Pay ₹66.5 Lakh After Wrongful Denial Of Overseas...

Mumbai Consumer Commission Orders Niva Bupa To Pay ₹66.5 Lakh After Wrongful Denial Of Overseas...

Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash...

Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash...

Mumbai News: BMC Warns Dharavi Redevelopment Project Over Air Pollution Violations In Matunga

Mumbai News: BMC Warns Dharavi Redevelopment Project Over Air Pollution Violations In Matunga

Alert SBI Official Detects ‘Million-Billion’ Cheque, Prevents ₹111 Crore PWD Scam In Palghar |...

Alert SBI Official Detects ‘Million-Billion’ Cheque, Prevents ₹111 Crore PWD Scam In Palghar |...