Mira Road Tragedy: Woman Found Dead Seven Months After Marriage; Constable Husband Arrested | All You Need To Know

Mira Road: In a traggic incident, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Police Constable's wife allegedly committed suicide in her Mira Road residence. A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against her husband and his three family members, including father, mother and sister.

According to the Appla Mahanagar report, the couple married in April this year. The woman, identified as Swati Chate, and her husband Prabhu Chate lived on rent in Mira Road's Lakhmi Park. Prabhu worked as a constable after he was selected in the 2023 Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar recruitment drive.

According to the report, trouble in their marriage began in barely a week. On the eighth day of their marriage, Prabhu allegedly returned home drunk, prompting Swati to express her displeasure. She also asked him to stop drinking; however, despite her repeated requests, his drinking issue continued.

In addition to this, Swati also faced mental harassment from her in-laws side. During her sister-in-law’s pregnancy, Swati was sent to Pune to assist the family. During this period, she allegedly faced constant suspicion and mental harassment from her in-laws, including her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

Families Were Called To Solve Couple's Dispute

According to the report, both families had gathered to solved the couples dispute, where Prabhu promised to stop his drinking habit. However, in just a few days, the couple argued on the phone when Prabhu, during his week off, went out with his friend to drink.

Distressed by this, Swati called her mother and told her that she would commit suicide. On hearing this, Swati's mother called on Prabhu to check on her daughter. However, when Prabhu reached home, he found Swati hanging in the house.

Abetment To Suicide Case Filed Against 4

A complaint was lodged by Swati’s mother, and Mira Road Police registered a case of abetment to suicide against four members of the Chate family, including her husband, Prabhu Chate; mother-in-law, Ranjana Chate; father-in-law, Bhagwan Chate; and sister-in-law, Pushpa Sanap. The Police have also arrested Constable Prabhu Chate and have sent him to police custody until December 3.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

