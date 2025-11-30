BMC Issues Comprehensive 28-Point Guidelines To Control Air Pollution Across Mumbai | File

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a detailed set of 28 guidelines aimed at reducing air pollution across Mumbai and its suburbs. The civic body stated that several measures are already being implemented in the city, and the newly issued guidelines are meant to further strengthen monitoring and control of dust and emissions, especially from construction activities.

According to the BMC, construction sites have been identified as major contributors to dust pollution. The new guidelines instruct contractors to avoid using fuel such as firewood or material that generates excess smoke for cooking at labour camps. Developers must ensure that dust does not spread from construction sites and that proper arrangements are made to maintain hygiene and safety for workers.

The corporation has directed all construction and project sites to install dust-control systems, including sprinklers, fogging machines, and barricades of at least 25 feet where required. Open storage of materials such as sand, soil, and debris has been prohibited, and the BMC has asked all sites to keep such material covered or enclosed. Public roads, footpaths, and nearby areas around construction zones must be kept free of dust accumulation.

The guidelines also emphasise the need for regular vehicle maintenance. All vehicles transporting construction material must have valid pollution-control certificates. Officials have further instructed that trucks carrying debris or soil should be fully covered to prevent spillage. Vehicle wheels must be washed before leaving the site to avoid spreading dust on the roads.

For monitoring, the BMC has mandated installation of sensor-based air-quality systems at large project sites. Any breach of prescribed pollution levels must be immediately reported and corrective action taken without delay.

The municipal body has appealed to developers, contractors, and citizens to cooperate and strictly follow the guidelines. It said that strict enforcement will continue to ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment for Mumbai’s residents.