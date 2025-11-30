 Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Beaten With Wire And Dog Leash In Andheri; Father Arrested After FIR
According to the FIR, Yuvraj Kathure lives in Sahar village with his wife, Nishi, 27, and their son, and works in fabrication. There were frequent arguments between Nishi and Yuvraj over minor issues. A few days ago, Yuvraj allegedly picked a quarrel over a trivial matter, assaulted her, and threw her out of the house.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
A shocking incident of a sixyear-old boy being brutally beaten by his father for not eating has come to light in Sahar village, Andheri East. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A shocking incident of a sixyear-old boy being brutally beaten by his father for not eating has come to light in Sahar village, Andheri East. The boy was allegedly beaten with a wire and a dog leash, causing severe injuries. A case has been registered against the father at the Sahar police station based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother. The case was registered on November 28 and the man was arrested.

Yuvraj threatened her, saying that if she took their son with her, he would kill her. She then went to live with her mother.

On November 25, Yuvraj made a video call to her and showed her the injuries on their six-year-old son’s body. When she asked him why he had beaten up their son, he disconnected the call. Shocked, Nishi immediately rushed to their house in Sahargaon. However, finding the house locked, she began searching for her child. He was later found with a woman from the locality.

Nishi noticed multiple injury marks on the child’s body. When she asked him what had happened, he said that his father first beat him up with a wire and then with a dog leash because he refused to eat. The child also said his father left the neighbourhood later.

Read Also
Bombay HC Voids Section 88 Report Filed After Officer's Replacement, Quashes ₹49.45 Lakh...
article-image

Disturbed by the inhuman treatment of her child, Nishi went straight to the Sahar police station and lodged a complaint against her husband. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

