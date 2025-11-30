 Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents On Ghodbunder Road
Thane Residents Hold Torch Rally Over Fatal Road Accidents On Ghodbunder Road

Residents staged a “Mashal Yatra” torch rally on Ghodbunder Road on Saturday evening, demanding immediate action to address dangerous road conditions blamed for numerous fatal accidents.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, November 30, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Increasing traffic jams, narrowed roads, dust flying due to metro, service road works, and constant accidents have troubled Thane residents.

Heavy vehicles are in high traffic on the important route connecting Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayander. Due to the slow movement of these vehicles, the difficulties created by metro and road expansion works, and potholed roads, passengers have to suffer a lot every day. Every year, during the rainy season, the condition of the roads deteriorates and the burden of repairs falls on the municipal corporations.

The protesters, led by activist Ajay Jeya, marched with flaming torches from Kasarvadavali signal to Wagbil signal, where they paid tribute to accident victims. The demonstration highlighted growing public anger over the arterial road's deteriorating state.

"Nearly 22 people lost their lives on this stretch," Jeya stated, criticising authorities for suggesting commuters use public transport instead of fixing the infrastructure. "Why didn't govt agencies plan proper roads before permitting skyscrapers? Isn't corruption involved here?"

Women holding their children joined the protest and condemned the govt agencies and the ongoing works.

article-image

Residents detailed multiple hazards plaguing the busy route — widespread potholes, uneven surfaces, poorly designed service-road mergers, heavy vehicle congestion, and inadequate traffic management. They accused civic authorities of negligence and abandoning responsibility for public safety.

The marchers' demands included urgent road repairs, better contractors, and comprehensive traffic management improvements. They emphasised that ongoing construction work appears unplanned and creates additional safety risks.

