Mumbai News: Sassoon Dock Fish Traders To Protest At Azad Maidan; Call It Fishermen's Fight For Survival Against Land Mafia

Sassoon Dock Fish Traders To Protest At Azad Maidan; Call It Fishermen's Fight For Survival Against Land Mafia |

Mumbai: The fish traders from Sassoon Dock, who were evicted last month over non-payment of rent, have called for a massive protest at Azad Maidan against Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) and Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation (MFDC). The protest was initially scheduled on December 2 morning, however now has been postponed as voting for municipal council elections will be held on the same day.

"The concern ministers will not be present on December 2, this demonstrations will be held after municipal councils elections are concluded. For years, powerful forces have had their eyes on Sassoon Dock and the slums of Cuffe Parade and Colaba. It's high time we stand united," said Krishna Pawale, President of Sassoon Dock fish traders association and Bunder Bachao Samiti.

The fishermen community, who are original inhabitants of Mumbai claim that the government has pushed them towards destruction as thousands of fishermen, workers and traders have been affected after November 13 Sassoon Dock eviction action, gradually collapsing Mumbai's traditional fishing economy. "It is not just fighting against godown eviction, but fight for our the community's survival, fight against injustice and land mafia," Pawale added.

Their main demands include, implementation of decisions taken by central minister Nitin Gadkari in 2015, return of Sassoon Dock godowns to fish traders, protect the livelihood of 50,000 families, and stop the misuse of Public Premises Act.

The Free Press Journal had reported on November 22 that the MFDC official agreed to the total fish traders’ claims that out of the total traders evicted from Sassoon Dock, seven to eight of them have paid full rent to date, but the MFDC has yet not deposited the amount to MbPA. The official also said that all godowns from Sassoon Dock will be evicted in the coming years for the long-term Marine Plaza project, and the redevelopment and modernisation of the fishing harbour. While the eviction of the fish traders from godown number 1773 was decided in 2014, and the fish traders had verbally agreed, but there was no written agreement.

On November 13, the MbPA evicted around 36 traders from godown no 1773 from the 150-year-old Sassoon Dock, following a decade-long dispute over non-payment of rent and a Supreme Court order. As per MbPA, the outstanding dues amount to Rs 120 crore and they have not received any rent despite the fish traders agreeing to pay rent for the time in 2014.

