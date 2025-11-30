Mumbai: BJP Infighting Erupts In Palghar As Ex-City Chief Ashok Ambure, Worker Vaishali Chavan Clash Ahead Of Polls

Internal conflict within the BJP in the Palghar Municipal Council elections has surfaced, leading to a physical altercation between BJP's former city president Ashok Ambure and BJP worker Vaishali Chavan. | FPJ

Palghar: Internal conflict within the BJP in the Palghar Municipal Council elections has surfaced, leading to a physical altercation between BJP's former city president Ashok Ambure and BJP worker Vaishali Chavan. The dispute is reported to have stemmed from a demand for money.

Allegations have been made against Ashok Ambure, including molestation and assault. Both parties have filed police complaints against each other.

Efforts to mediate the dispute by MP Dr. Hemant Savara and District President Bharat Rajput were unsuccessful. With the Municipal Council elections approaching, concerns have been raised about the potential impact of this conflict on the BJP's electoral performance.

Ashok Ambure's wife, Rohini Ambure, is contesting for the corporator position from Ward No. 14.

