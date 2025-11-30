Mumbai: Six Booked For Abducting And Assaulting Bandra Man, Demanding ₹10 Lakh Ransom; Victim Rescued

The Khar police have registered an FIR against six individuals for allegedly kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Khar police have registered an FIR against six individuals for allegedly kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt. The accused allegedly kidnapped Kausar Thakar, 42, a share market advisor, from Bandra West and demanded a ransom of Rs.10 lakh. The case was registered on November 28.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Thakar, resides in Mira Road East. On November 27, around 9.30 pm, he was sitting inside Janta Bar at Pali Naka, Bandra West, when an individual identified as Tammi Anna, who had worked with Thakar three years ago and had financial dealings with him, approached him. Anna was accompanied by his brother-in-law, nephew, nephew’s son, and around 25 to 30 others.

They allegedly assaulted Thakar and forced him into a white car. Inside the vehicle, Anna and his brother-in-law demanded Rs. 10 lakh and threatened to kill him if his wife, Zeba, did not bring the money. They reportedly abused him and continued beating him throughout the journey before taking him to Anna’s sister’s residence in the Tata Compound area of Vile Parle West.

Anna’s sister allegedly called Thakar’s wife and demanded Rs.10 lakh, and also hit Thakar on the head with a wooden stick. The accused continued to call Zeba repeatedly, demanding the money. Eventually, she agreed to bring Rs.8 lakh.

The accused instructed her to come to Alfa Mall in Irla, Vile Parle West. After she reached there, they told her to go to McDonald’s in Andheri West, and later redirected her to Shoppers Stop in Vile Parle West, as they suspected someone was following them. Finally, they told her to come to Anna’s sister’s residence in Tata Compound, where the accused had gathered again.

Anna’s brother-in-law allegedly threatened Thakar, saying they would kill him if he did not pay the money and even threatened to urinate on him. The accused also brought out a sword. They allegedly took Rs. 1.85 lakh from Thakar’s pocket, along with a wristwatch worth Rs.35,000, and his iPhone, and continued assaulting him.

Later, Thakar’s wife arrived at the location with the police, who rescued him from the accused. Initially, the police took both Thakar and the accused to the Juhu police station. During the inquiry, the accused were identified as Viju Manikam Swami alias Tammi Anna, resident of Versova, Suhas Bagawe, 49, Anna’s brother-in-law, a security guard residing in Vile Parle West, Priyanshu Bagawe, 22, Suhas Bagawe’s son, Jaya Bagawe, 48, Suhas Bagawe’s wife, Prashant Jadhav, 37, a driver from Versova, Boby Viju Swami, Anna’s 14-year-old son.

Thakar filed a complaint against them. The police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 140(2) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom, etc.), along with other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

