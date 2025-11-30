Mumbai Water Cut Update: 30 Hour Supply Suspension In City From Monday; Full List Of Affected Wards

BMC will connect a 2,500 mm pipeline to the Amar Mahal tunnel shafts, affecting water supply in 11 city wards | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 30: A significant portion of the city will experience a complete or low pressure water supply for thirty hours next week as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation prepares to carry out essential pipeline cross connection work linked to the Amar Mahal underground tunnel shafts.

The shutdown will begin at 10 am on Monday, December 1, and continue until 4 pm on Tuesday, December 2. The work involves connecting a two thousand five hundred millimetre water main to the existing three thousand millimetre main at Chheda Nagar Junction in Ghatkopar East. According to the civic body, this step is crucial for integrating the Amar Mahal Tunnel, specifically Shafts One and Two, into Mumbai’s larger water distribution network.

Eleven Administrative Wards to Be Hit

The water cut will affect eleven administrative wards across the island city and eastern suburbs. The BMC has stated that several divisions will either receive low pressure supply or face a complete shutdown during the thirty hour period.

In South and Central Mumbai, areas in A, B, C, E, F South, and F North wards will be impacted. Residents in Byculla, Mumbai Central, Nagpada, Dongri, Masjid Bunder, Worli, Parel, Sion, Wadala, and Sewri have been advised to store adequate water in advance.

Eastern Suburbs Also Affected

The disruption will extend to the eastern suburbs as well. Parts of Kurla, Chunabhatti, Govandi, Deonar, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Bhandup fall under the affected zones across L, M East, M West, S, and N wards.

The civic administration has appealed to citizens to use water judiciously through the shutdown window. Officials added that the operation cannot be postponed since the new connection is necessary to streamline supply and improve the long term resilience of the city’s pipeline system.

Residents have been urged to check ward wise notices issued by the BMC and prepare for temporary inconvenience over the two day maintenance work.

