'When Our Turn Comes...': AIMIM Leader Majid Hussain Under Fire For Provocative Remarks At Washim Rally In Maharashtra | Viral Video

Maharashtra Politics: A video of AIMIM’s Nampally MLA from Hyderabad, Majid Hussain, issuing an open threat during a campaign rally in Maharashtra’s Washim has gone viral, triggering sharp political reaction. Hussain was addressing a large public gathering ahead of the local body elections, where he ramped up his remarks by stating, “AIMIM koi bachon ka khel nahi… Jab hamara speaker aayega, har gali chhoti pad jaayegi (AIMIM is not a child's play... When our speaker arrives, every street will be too small).” His rally came ahead of the elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra, scheduled for December 2, with counting on December 3.

"When our turn comes, you won't have enough streets left (to run)... Don't mess with our Shariat..."



- AIMIM leader Majid Hussain in Hyderabad



What Did Majid Hussain During His Address In Washim?

In the video, Hussain is heard making provocative remarks. “Tum hame nahi jaante, Majlis junooniyat ki fauj hai, Majlis jazbaado ki fauj hai, hum kisi ke baap se nahi darte."

He further warns, “When our turn comes, you won’t have enough streets left to run… Don’t mess with our Shariat.”

BJP Criticises Majid Hussain's provocative statement

Mumbai BJP has sharply condemned AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s remarks. Speaking to Republic World, Wasim Khan, President of the BJP Minority Front, accused Hussain of using religion and Sharia to fuel politics, saying such tactics may work in Hyderabad but would not be tolerated in Maharashtra. "If you try to break our brotherhood in Maharashtra, the consequences will be dire," he said as quoted by Republic World.

Maharashtra Local Body Elections

The elections will decide 6,859 members and 288 municipal council presidents across the participating bodies. There are 13,355 polling stations and a total of 1.07 crore eligible voters. More than 66,000 staff members will be deployed to conduct the elections. These elections follow Supreme Court's directions to hold local body polls in Maharashtra before January 31, 2025. The announcement marks an important step toward restoring elected representation in urban and semi-urban regions of the state.

However, no announcement has been made regarding elections for the 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), or the 32 zilla parishads and 336 panchayat samitis, where polls are still pending.

