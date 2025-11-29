 Rahul Gandhi Meets Mallikarjun Kharge To Review Bihar Poll Debacle As Congress Leaders Cite Internal Rift And NDA Schemes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and is learnt to have discussed the political scenario in Bihar, where the party was decimated in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Sources said Gandhi drove down to Kharge's residence where he met leaders from Bihar.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
File image of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | PTI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and is learnt to have discussed the political scenario in Bihar, where the party was decimated in the recently-concluded assembly elections.

Sources said Gandhi drove down to Kharge's residence where he met leaders from Bihar.

Party in-charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru and state party chief Rajesh Ram were also present during the meeting.

Gandhi and Kharge had earlier met Bihar leaders and all contesting candidates at Indira Bhawan in batches to ascertain the reasons for the party's drubbing at the hustings.

article-image

The candidates are learnt to have cited the NDA's Rs 10,000 incentive scheme for women, internal squabbling and differences within Bihar Congress and late distribution of party tickets as some of the reasons for the defeat in the polls.

