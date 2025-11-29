'No Religion Justifies Violence': Jamat-e-Islami Hind Chief Condemns Red Fort Bombing, Warns Against Polarisation

Jamat-e-Islami Hind Chief Condemns Red Fort Bombing, Warns Against Polarisation |

National President of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, on Saturday strongly condemned the car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 13 lives and injured several others, asserting that no religion in the world justifies such violence.

He also warned against 'polarisation that gives victory to terrorists.' He also criticised the "polarisation" and "discrimination" emerging in the aftermath of the attack and urged citizens to reflect on these troubling trends.

Violence Is ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Husaini said, "When the bomb blast near the Red Fort occurred, we had condemned it.

Calls for Security Overhaul

Today, once again, we condemn this attack. Attacks like this, loss of innocent lives, violence in public places, are a crime against humanity. Everyone should condemn this. We sympathise with the people and the families of those who were killed and hurt in this attack."

"We also condemn the radicalisation, extremism and violence. Radicalisation is not an answer to any problem. No motive or goal in this world can justify this. No religion in this world can allow suicide bombing," he added. Highlighting the security lapses indicated by recent incidents, the Jamat-e-Islami Hind chief said, "The fact that such blasts can occur in a central city like Delhi, at a tourist spot such as Lal Qila, that explosive materials are allegedly recovered on a large scale and that there was even an explosion in the Nowgam police station resulting in the loss of nine lives, all of these point to serious shortcomings in our security set-up. We have emphasised the need for a serious review and strengthening of the system."

‘Stereotyping Helps Terrorists’

He also spoke about the "stereotyping" and targeting of certain communities in the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, noting that such reactions deepen divisions. "The country should also reflect on the kind of stereotyping and harassment of innocent individuals after such attacks. In such times, everyone should unite and strongly condemn such acts of violence.

However, the way people perceive this attack has led to polarisation in the nation. This becomes a victory for the terrorists who want division in our nation, among our people and communities. We all should fix this," he said.

