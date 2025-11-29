 'No Religion Justifies Violence': Jamat-e-Islami Hind Chief Condemns Red Fort Bombing, Warns Against Polarisation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No Religion Justifies Violence': Jamat-e-Islami Hind Chief Condemns Red Fort Bombing, Warns Against Polarisation

'No Religion Justifies Violence': Jamat-e-Islami Hind Chief Condemns Red Fort Bombing, Warns Against Polarisation

He also warned against 'polarisation that gives victory to terrorists.' He also criticised the "polarisation" and "discrimination" emerging in the aftermath of the attack and urged citizens to reflect on these troubling trends. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Husaini said, "When the bomb blast near the Red Fort occurred, we had condemned it.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Jamat-e-Islami Hind Chief Condemns Red Fort Bombing, Warns Against Polarisation |

National President of Jamat-e-Islami Hind, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, on Saturday strongly condemned the car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 13 lives and injured several others, asserting that no religion in the world justifies such violence.

He also warned against 'polarisation that gives victory to terrorists.' He also criticised the "polarisation" and "discrimination" emerging in the aftermath of the attack and urged citizens to reflect on these troubling trends.

Violence Is ‘Crime Against Humanity’

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Husaini said, "When the bomb blast near the Red Fort occurred, we had condemned it.

FPJ Shorts
CPI-M Rajya Sabha Member Writes To FM Nirmala Sitharaman & RBI Governor, Flagging The Growing Influence Of Foreign Investors In Private Banks
CPI-M Rajya Sabha Member Writes To FM Nirmala Sitharaman & RBI Governor, Flagging The Growing Influence Of Foreign Investors In Private Banks
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Beer Truck Overturns in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Crowd Rushes to Pick Up Bottles Instead of Helping Trapped & Injured Driver | WATCH
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Airbus's Largest A320 Aircraft Market, India, Set To Witness Flight Disruptions Amid Software Updates
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push
Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under Aatmanirbhar Push

Calls for Security Overhaul

Today, once again, we condemn this attack. Attacks like this, loss of innocent lives, violence in public places, are a crime against humanity. Everyone should condemn this. We sympathise with the people and the families of those who were killed and hurt in this attack."

"We also condemn the radicalisation, extremism and violence. Radicalisation is not an answer to any problem. No motive or goal in this world can justify this. No religion in this world can allow suicide bombing," he added. Highlighting the security lapses indicated by recent incidents, the Jamat-e-Islami Hind chief said, "The fact that such blasts can occur in a central city like Delhi, at a tourist spot such as Lal Qila, that explosive materials are allegedly recovered on a large scale and that there was even an explosion in the Nowgam police station resulting in the loss of nine lives, all of these point to serious shortcomings in our security set-up. We have emphasised the need for a serious review and strengthening of the system."

Read Also
Death Of ISIS ‘Ameer-e-Hind’ Saquib Nachan: All Criminal Proceedings Against Alleged ISIS India...
article-image

‘Stereotyping Helps Terrorists’

He also spoke about the "stereotyping" and targeting of certain communities in the aftermath of the Red Fort blast, noting that such reactions deepen divisions. "The country should also reflect on the kind of stereotyping and harassment of innocent individuals after such attacks. In such times, everyone should unite and strongly condemn such acts of violence.

However, the way people perceive this attack has led to polarisation in the nation. This becomes a victory for the terrorists who want division in our nation, among our people and communities. We all should fix this," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Stalin Accuses Centre Of Systematic Neglect, Says Union Government Cannot Ignore Tamil Nadu’s...

CM Stalin Accuses Centre Of Systematic Neglect, Says Union Government Cannot Ignore Tamil Nadu’s...

'Operation Sindoor Sets Benchmark In Civil–Military Coordination': Rajnath Singh—VIDEO

'Operation Sindoor Sets Benchmark In Civil–Military Coordination': Rajnath Singh—VIDEO

India Sets Up Emergency Help Desk In Colombo As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Flooding, Mass Evacuations...

India Sets Up Emergency Help Desk In Colombo As Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Flooding, Mass Evacuations...

Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under...

Indian Navy Receives P17A Frigate Taragiri, A Stealth Warship Equipped With BrahMos And Built Under...

‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM...

‘2 Failed Marriages, Incommunicado For 8 Years’: How Shaheen, A Topper, Turned Into JeM...