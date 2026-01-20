 Uttarakhand UCC Portal Gets Over 5 Lakh Applications, Zero Privacy Complaints In A Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttarakhand UCC Portal Gets Over 5 Lakh Applications, Zero Privacy Complaints In A Year

Uttarakhand UCC Portal Gets Over 5 Lakh Applications, Zero Privacy Complaints In A Year

Under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code, almost 100 percent of applications are being processed through the UCC portal. Here, an applicant can apply for any service from the comfort of their home.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a total of more than five lakh applications have been received for various services in the past year, but not a single complaint of privacy violation has surfaced. This way, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has lived up 100 percent to its resolution of keeping the private information of citizens secure. Furthermore, since the entire process of online application is faceless, there is no risk of anyone's identity being made public.

Under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code, almost 100 percent of applications are being processed through the UCC portal. Here, an applicant can apply for any service from the comfort of their home. This eliminates the need for them to appear before any government office or official. Along with this, robust security provisions have been made in the portal to keep the private information of citizens secure and confidential; once an online application is approved by a competent official, the concerned official can no longer view the private information of the applicant.

Only the applicant has access to the private information submitted with the application, which they can view through the necessary verification process. This is the reason why not a single complaint of privacy violation has been received in the past year. Meanwhile, people are now using UCC provisions for marriage registration as well as divorce, registration of wills, live-in registration and even the termination of live-in relationships. On the other hand, receiving certificates in an average of five days is also saving people's time.

Read Also
Uttarakhand UCC Nears One Year, Over 4.74 Lakh Marriages Registered
article-image

Some people initially tried to create a negative atmosphere regarding the Uniform Civil Code. Over the past year, the implementation of UCC has provided an answer to all such people. The Uniform Civil Code has been successful in 100 percent compliance with the privacy of citizens. Moreover, the ease with which this process is being completed across the entire state is an example of good governance in itself.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: After ODI Embarrassment, India Seek Revenge In Nagpur With Eyes On ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: After ODI Embarrassment, India Seek Revenge In Nagpur With Eyes On ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 18-Year-Old Regains Use Of Both Hands After Rare Bilateral Transplant At Nanavati Max Hospital
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 18-Year-Old Regains Use Of Both Hands After Rare Bilateral Transplant At Nanavati Max Hospital
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Anupamaa Written Update, January 20: Rajni Confesses To Being Jealous Of Anupama During Heated Face-Off
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh
Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Bust Nepal-Sourced Cannabis Smuggling Racket In Nalasopara East; 3 Arrested With 14.37 Kg Ganja Worth ₹2.80 Lakh

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Flags Long History Of Electrical Faults In Air India...
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Flags Long History Of Electrical Faults In Air India...
Uttarakhand UCC Portal Gets Over 5 Lakh Applications, Zero Privacy Complaints In A Year
Uttarakhand UCC Portal Gets Over 5 Lakh Applications, Zero Privacy Complaints In A Year
India, EU 'On Cusp Of Mother Of All Deals,' Says President Ursula von der Leyen In Davos Ahead Of...
India, EU 'On Cusp Of Mother Of All Deals,' Says President Ursula von der Leyen In Davos Ahead Of...
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
IndiGo Assures Stable Operations Post End Of FDTL Exemption, Claims Surplus Crew Against Requirement
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar
Video: Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans In Haryana's Yamunanagar