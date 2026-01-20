Uttarakhand UCC Portal Gets Over 5 Lakh Applications, Zero Privacy Complaints In A Year

Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Pic

Under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a total of more than five lakh applications have been received for various services in the past year, but not a single complaint of privacy violation has surfaced. This way, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has lived up 100 percent to its resolution of keeping the private information of citizens secure. Furthermore, since the entire process of online application is faceless, there is no risk of anyone's identity being made public.

Under the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code, almost 100 percent of applications are being processed through the UCC portal. Here, an applicant can apply for any service from the comfort of their home. This eliminates the need for them to appear before any government office or official. Along with this, robust security provisions have been made in the portal to keep the private information of citizens secure and confidential; once an online application is approved by a competent official, the concerned official can no longer view the private information of the applicant.

Only the applicant has access to the private information submitted with the application, which they can view through the necessary verification process. This is the reason why not a single complaint of privacy violation has been received in the past year. Meanwhile, people are now using UCC provisions for marriage registration as well as divorce, registration of wills, live-in registration and even the termination of live-in relationships. On the other hand, receiving certificates in an average of five days is also saving people's time.

Some people initially tried to create a negative atmosphere regarding the Uniform Civil Code. Over the past year, the implementation of UCC has provided an answer to all such people. The Uniform Civil Code has been successful in 100 percent compliance with the privacy of citizens. Moreover, the ease with which this process is being completed across the entire state is an example of good governance in itself.