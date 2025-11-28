 'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare

'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare

Waghmare informed that elections for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis have been finalised; however, reservation will need to be redrawn for 20 out of the 32 districts as the quota limits were exceeded. The revised reservation process will take approximately 15 days. “The elections will be held while ensuring that reservation does not cross the prescribed limits,” he clarified.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Delegation of Congress leaders met the State Election Commission chief Dinesh Waghmare |

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare has informed that all upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra will be held strictly within the legally mandated reservation limits. i.e. 50 percent. He stated that despite procedural challenges, the election process will continue as scheduled.

Waghmare informed that elections for Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis have been finalised; however, reservation will need to be redrawn for 20 out of the 32 districts as the quota limits were exceeded. The revised reservation process will take approximately 15 days. “The elections will be held while ensuring that reservation does not cross the prescribed limits,” he clarified.

The Commissioner also highlighted that out of 29 municipal corporations in the state, reservation limits have been exceeded only in Nagpur and Chandrapur, while the remaining 27 corporations will go to polls as scheduled. Considering the time required for reservation corrections and legal processes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are likely to be held by the end of January or in the first week of February 2026, he added.

The announcement comes after the Supreme Court’s hearing on the OBC reservation issue, which cleared the way for continuing the election process.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
West Bengal News: TMC Delegation Meets Election Commission, Raises Questions Over SIR Process - VIDEO
Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark
Thar Owner Seeks Haryana DGP’s Apology Over 'Criminal Mindset’ Remark
2010 MBA Student’s Rape, Murder Case: Chandigarh Court Sentences Lifer To 38-Year-Old Cab Driver
2010 MBA Student’s Rape, Murder Case: Chandigarh Court Sentences Lifer To 38-Year-Old Cab Driver
SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent
SHO Suffers Burns As Punjab Roadways Staff Stir Turns Violent

Meanwhile, voting for municipal councils and nagar panchayats is scheduled for December 2. Of these, reservation in 40 municipal councils and 17 nagar panchayats has exceeded the 50% limit. The validity of election results in these areas will be dependent upon the result of supreme court orders regarding reservation compliance.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC’s Integrated Health Scheme Project Gets Fourth Deadline Extension After Poor...
article-image

Waghmare further stated that Zilla Parishad elections will proceed without delay in 12 districts where reservation remains within the legal threshold. In the remaining 17 districts, categories exceeding the quota will be reassigned to women or open categories during the revised draw process.

The State Election Commission is also working to ensure timely municipal corporation polls. “We aim to conduct all corporation elections by January 31. In case of delays due to procedural requirements, the elections may be completed by the first week of February,” Waghmare said.

He expressed confidence that the entire schedule for all pending local body elections would be completed by early February.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections

Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections

'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner...

'Local Body Elections To Be Conducted Within Reservation Limits': Maharashtra Election Commissioner...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers ₹18.33 Crore Cheating Case Against ALX Shipping & Dubai-Based Aladdin...

Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers ₹18.33 Crore Cheating Case Against ALX Shipping & Dubai-Based Aladdin...

Yohan Poonawalla Becomes First Collector To Showcase 7 Rolls-Royce Phantoms Together At 1000 Miglia...

Yohan Poonawalla Becomes First Collector To Showcase 7 Rolls-Royce Phantoms Together At 1000 Miglia...

Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up Voters Help Desks Across 24 Wards; So Far 2,082 Objections Received On...

Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up Voters Help Desks Across 24 Wards; So Far 2,082 Objections Received On...