Mumbai News: BMC Sets Up Voters Help Desks Across 24 Wards; So Far 2,082 Objections Received On Draft Voters List

Mumbai, Nov 28: The BMC administration on Friday informed that it has started a ‘Voters Help Desk’ at its head office located in the Fort area and across all 24 wards. The corporation has also appointed 24 assistant municipal commissioners (in charge of respective wards) as nodal officers to ensure all citizens’ objections are noted and corrections are made in time.

The zonal deputy municipal commissioners will monitor the process, ensuring citizens’ and political office bearers’ suggestions/objections are dealt with transparency.

Move Comes After SEC Flags Irregularities in Draft Voters List

The actions came after the State Election Commission (SEC) gave several orders to municipal commissioners earlier this week after allegations of irregularities in the draft voters list and also extended the deadline to submit objections from 27 November to 3 December.

Over 2,000 Objections Received; 11 Lakh Duplicate Voters Found

As of Friday, 28 November, the BMC has received 2,082 objections on the draft voters list. Mumbai has 1.03 crore voters, of which 11,01,505 voters are registered more than once.

Election Staff to Visit Addresses to Verify Duplicates and Ward Shifts

The election department staff will also visit the voters’ addresses in case of duplicate registrations and in cases where voters are shifted to another ward to make corrections accordingly. The BMC administration has appealed to housing societies and individuals to cooperate with them during the site visits.

BMC Chief Holds Meeting With Ward Officials to Speed Up Corrections

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and the civic election department held a meeting with all assistant and deputy municipal commissioners on Friday, where instructions were given.

Help Desks to Provide Duplicate Voter Information; Assistant Commissioners to Scrutinise Cases

Officer on Special Duty (Elections) Vijay Balamwar said, “For the convenience of voters, help desks have been started at the BMC head office and 24 ward offices. Information about potential duplicate voters will be provided at each help desk. Also, the election department staff will contact the potential duplicate voters.”

Objections Must Be Filed by December 3; Clerical Errors to Be Logged in ‘Mark Copy’

“Objections and suggestions on the draft voter list must be submitted during office hours by 3 December 2025. The Assistant Commissioners of every ward have been authorized to scrutinize the objections and suggestions received on the draft voter list and take a decision.”

Mistakes in Draft List Will Be Corrected Before Final Ward-Wise List Is Published

“As per the SEC's instructions, if there are any clerical errors (name, gender, typos) in the published draft voter list, voters from another ward are included by mistake or their names are not included in the respective ward despite their names being in the Assembly Voter List dated 1 July 2025, if the names of deceased persons are found in the voter list or if any objections or suggestions are received regarding the same, then it should be recorded in the ‘Mark Copy’,” Balamwar said.

Wrongly Assigned Voters to Be Shifted to Correct Wards Before Final List

“If such matters are brought to our notice either on their own or through other means, it should be taken into immediate notice. Those errors should be corrected while preparing the ward-wise final voter list. It should be checked whether the concerned voters have been included in the correct ward or not. If the voters have been included in the wrong ward, then those voters should be included in the correct ward,” Balamwar added.

