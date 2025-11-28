 Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers ₹18.33 Crore Cheating Case Against ALX Shipping & Dubai-Based Aladdin Express Officials
Mumbai Crime: EOW Registers ₹18.33 Crore Cheating Case Against ALX Shipping & Dubai-Based Aladdin Express Officials

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a major criminal case involving an alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust amounting to ₹18.33 crore against senior officials of ALX Shipping Agencies India Pvt. Ltd. and Dubai-based Aladdin Express DMCC.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai EOW registers ₹18.33 crore cheating case involving ALX Shipping and Dubai-based Aladdin Express

Mumbai, Nov 28: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a major criminal case involving an alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust amounting to ₹18.33 crore against senior officials of ALX Shipping Agencies India Pvt. Ltd. and Dubai-based Aladdin Express DMCC.

The offence has been registered under BNS Sections 316(2), 316(5), 318(4), 61(2) in Ghatkopar Police Station and transferred to EOW for further investigation.

Complaint Filed by Director of Rushabh Sealink and Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Complainant Vishal Pankaj Mehta (45), Director, Rushabh Sealink and Logistics Pvt. Ltd., has given a complaint to EOW. The offence period is from 22 April 2025 to the present and occurred at Unit No. FF/A/10, Art Guild House, Phoenix Market City, LBS Road, Kurla (West).

An FIR has been registered in Ghatkopar Police Station against Sandeep Bakshi, CEO, ALX Shipping Agencies India Pvt. Ltd.; Vikas Khan, Director, Aladdin Express DMCC; Ali Khan, CEO, Aladdin Express DMCC; ALX Shipping Agencies India Pvt. Ltd.; and Aladdin Express DMCC, Dubai.

Accused Allegedly Diverted Payments Despite Knowing About Outstanding Dues

According to the complaint, the accused individuals were fully aware of their outstanding dues toward multiple port authorities for vessel-related payments. Despite this, they allegedly collected large payments from the complainant and diverted the funds for unauthorised purposes.

False Container Release Orders and Misleading Agreements Alleged

Investigators said the accused issued false and misleading container release orders and lured the complainant with the promise of higher profits. The firms allegedly executed multiple business agreements to gain his trust and later violated these commitments, resulting in an economic loss of ₹18,33,45,544 to the complainant.

EOW Investigation Underway: The case involves both domestic and international entities, and officers are probing the financial trail to determine whether funds were transferred abroad. More individuals may come under scrutiny as the investigation progresses.

