Mumbai News: Citizens Intervene To Stop Axing Of 100 Trees In Powai, Greens Express Concern Over Worsening AQI

Citizens and activists protest in Powai to stop the cutting of more than 110 trees on a private plot | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 28: Citizens intervened to stop an approved cutting and transplanting of more than 110 trees on a private plot in Powai. The felling caused a huge uproar among the local residents and green activists, who alleged that Powai's fragile ecosystem cannot take another hit and urged the chief minister to intervene and stop further cutting.

BMC Had Approved Felling and Transplantation of 115 Trees in February 2024

The BMC's Tree Authority had approved the felling of 50 trees and transplantation of 75 trees in a private plot near Simmering Heights in Chandivali on CTS No. 9 in February 2024.

The permission also directed the plantation of 1,559 trees against felling and transplantation of 115 trees. However, the landowner commenced the felling of trees on Friday, prompting fresh alarm among residents and environmental groups in the Powai-Chandivali area.

Citizens and activists protest in Powai to stop the cutting of more than 110 trees on a private plot | File Photo

Massive Citizen Protest Forces Temporary Halt to Felling Work

The felling work attracted massive protest among citizens, leading to halt the work by the evening. Residents expressed deep concerns over the effectiveness of the required compensatory plantation and the survival rate of transplanted trees. They pointed to past failures, such as the Aarey Metro shed compensatory scam, to argue that the current system is flawed.

NatConnect Foundation Urges Immediate Intervention by CM and BMC

The NatConnect Foundation called on the chief minister and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner for an immediate halt to the cutting, describing the destruction of the mature canopy as heart-wrenching and ecologically reckless. Stressing the ecological cost and the threat to the air quality index (AQI), it warned that the city's green cover cannot sustain such losses.

Activists Highlight Importance of Mature Canopy and Ecological Services

“This is not just losing trees. These are natural oxygen plants, carbon sinks and biodiversity hubs,” NatConnect said, pointing out that Mumbai’s tree cover stands at merely one tree for every four citizens, which is far below the recommended three per person.

Residents Question Compensatory Plantation System and Ecological Accounting

Manoj Samudra, a resident of Powai, explained the science behind a two-decade-old tree that delivers carbon sequestration, canopy cover, air purification, groundwater recharge and wildlife habitat that saplings cannot match for decades.

“Numerical replacement ignores canopy volume, biomass and carbon stock lost instantly upon felling. A juvenile canopy cannot provide the ecological services of a mature tree. Real compensation requires at least 20–25 years of protection,” he said.

Over 350 Citizens Sign Online Petition Seeking Immediate Halt

NatConnect also started an online petition against the felling of the trees and to demand clean air and a livable Mumbai. More than 350 people had signed the petition by Friday evening asking for the rights of future generations, the birds, animals and ecosystems that depend on these trees and a city that values health over hurried construction.

Also Watch:

ALM Committee Chairperson Decries Loss of Yet Another Green Pocket

Pamela Cheema, chairperson of the advanced locality management (ALM) committee, said, “I am deeply shocked that another green pocket is being erased. When will planners realise that trees in Mumbai are survival systems, not landscaping?”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/