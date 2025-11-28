Yohan Poonawalla Becomes First Collector To Showcase 7 Rolls-Royce Phantoms Together At 1000 Miglia UAE Rally

Industrialist Yohan Poonawalla becomes the first collector to showcase seven Rolls-Royce Phantoms together at the 1000 Miglia UAE rally | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 28: India’s foremost classic car collector and industrialist Yohan Poonawalla is ready to make history by becoming the first collector worldwide to showcase seven Rolls Royce Phantoms at a single venue. The extravagant collection will be displayed at the 1000 Miglia rally in the UAE.

Two among these seven Phantoms will take to the open roads and five will join the curated display, as India’s finest collection is set to take centre stage at the world’s most prestigious classic car rally.

Historic Line-Up Features Royal and Iconic Phantom Models

The exceptional automobile collection will include a 1928 Rolls-Royce 17 EX Phantom I previously owned by the Maharaja of Kashmir, a 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II previously owned by Sir Captain Malcolm Campbell, a 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III previously owned by the Maharaja of Panchkote, a 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V previously owned by the Ruler of Qatar, a 1979 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI owned by Queen Elizabeth II, a 2005 Rolls-Royce Phantom VII which was the first Phantom to come to India post re-launch, and the 2024 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, the last extended wheelbase with privacy suite in the world.

Phantom Centenary Exhibition to Celebrate 100 Years of the Iconic Marque

All seven will be exhibited as part of the curated ‘Phantom Centenary Exhibition’ to celebrate 100 years of Rolls Royce Phantom from 1925 to 2025. The Phantom VI and Phantom VII will take to the open roads, participating in the rally itself, traversing through scenic routes across the Emirates alongside some of the world’s most celebrated automobiles such as Stirling Moss’ Mille Miglia winning 300 SLR.

1000 Miglia UAE to Host 120 Global Teams in Prestigious Rally

The mega event, which will be hosted from 30 November to 4 December, is considered to be one of the world’s most prestigious and exclusive classic car rallies. Hosted by Octanium Experiences, in collaboration with 1000 Miglia Srl Italy, this year’s rally unites 120 teams and collectors from around the globe in a five-day celebration of heritage, design and driving passion.

Originally founded in Italy in 1927, the 1000 Miglia is one of the most prestigious rallies known as “the most beautiful race in the world,” that blends timeless automotive elegance with the thrill of open-road competition.

Poonawalla Says Participation is a Proud Moment for India

Poonawalla said, “Representing India for the fourth time in a row at the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE is a proud and emotional moment. These Phantoms are not mere vehicles, they are living expressions of history, art and legacy. It’s a proud moment to see these masterpieces showcased alongside the world’s finest classic cars. My participation underscores India’s growing recognition in the global motoring fraternity.”

