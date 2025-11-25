Mumbai News: SEC To Extend Deadline For Draft Voter List Objections As Over 11 Lakh Duplicate Entries Found Across BMC Wards

SEC moves to extend objections deadline after irregularities found in Mumbai’s draft voter list | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 25: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to extend the deadline for citizens to submit their suggestions and objections over the draft voters list for the municipal corporation elections, which was published on November 20.

“The deadline for submitting suggestions and objections over the draft voters list will be extended. However, how many days of extension can be given is under consideration,” State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said, speaking with the FPJ.

Opposition Flags Irregularities, Demands Extension

The decision comes after the opposition alleged irregularities in the draft voters list and demanded an extension. The current deadline is November 27.

Congress Seeks 15-Day Extension

On Tuesday, the Congress party demanded that the SEC extend the deadline to submit objections and suggestions by 15 days. In a letter to the SEC, signed by State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Satej Patil, the party said, “Many voters are not in the draft list of wards they reside in and the situation is different in all municipal corporations of the state. This is a large number. Even the process of taking objections in the electoral rolls is very complicated. It is necessary to take cognisance of the objections raised by people and political parties. So the time given to submit objections and suggestions should be extended by 15 days,” the letter added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS Demand 21-Day Extension

On Monday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders, led by former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, met the SEC Commissioner with a similar request but demanded that the time to raise suggestions and objections be extended by 21 days.

SEC Orders Municipal Commissioners to Ensure Transparency

The SEC on Tuesday also gave several orders to all the municipal commissioners over the draft voters list to ensure proper scrutiny and transparency before publishing the final voters list.

Municipal Commissioners Given Suo Motu Powers to Correct Errors

The SEC gave suo motu powers to municipal commissioners to correct the errors in the published draft voters list. “Complaints have been received by the SEC that a large number of voters’ names have been included in the wrong ward in some municipal corporations. Such complaints may also be received by the municipal corporation. In accordance with the said complaints, it should be checked whether the concerned voters have been included in the right ward or not, and if such voters have been included in the wrong ward, then those voters should be included in the right ward and the final voter lists should be published,” the order said.

Senior Officers to Verify BLO Reports; Daily Objections Must Be Cleared Quickly

“However, while doing so, instead of relying solely on the report made by the BLO or similar staff, senior officers should verify it and take action to correct the voter list. It should be ensured that the objections received daily are immediately examined and disposed of on the same or the next day, if possible, so that there is no stress on the last day,” the order said.

Municipal Websites Must Include Voter Search Tab

The SEC has also ordered the municipal corporations to provide a search tab on the voters list on their respective websites similar to the search tab on https://mahasecvoterlist.in/, to enable voters to search their name and ensure it falls under the correct civic ward.

Duplicate Voters to Be Double-Star Marked

It has also ordered to ensure that duplicate voters are ‘double star marked’ against their names while publishing the final polling booth-wise voters list.

Voter Help Desks to Be Set Up Across Corporations

The SEC also directed the start of a ‘Voters Help Desk’ at all municipal corporation headquarters or at ward offices, so that citizens who are unable to find their names in the voter list through the website or other means can find their names. Also, the list of duplicate voters should be made available at this help desk.

Mumbai Draft List Shows 1.03 Crore Voters; Over 11 Lakh Duplicate Registrations

As per the draft voters list for the upcoming BMC elections, Mumbai has a total of 1,03,44,315 voters; of which 55,16,707 are male, 48,26,509 are female and 1,099 are others.

Also Watch:

Ward-Wise Duplicate Voter Breakdown Released

However, out of the total voters in Mumbai, the draft list has revealed that 11,01,505 voters have registrations in more than one ward. The ward-wise numbers of duplicate voters are:

A ward (Colaba, Cuffe Parade) – 13,204

B ward (Masjid Bunder, Dongri) – 8,398

C ward (Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar) – 14,224

D ward (Malabar Hill, Grant Road) – 33,758

E ward (Byculla, Mumbai Central) – 31,422

F North (Sion, Matunga) – 38,763

F South (Lalbaug, Parel) – 46,119

G North (Dadar, Mahim) – 39,851

G South (Worli, Prabhadevi) – 47,953

H East (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz East) – 50,225

H West (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz West) – 27,209

K East (Andheri, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari East) – 35,822

K North (MIDC, SEEPZ) – 40,557

K West (Andheri, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari West) – 58,405

L ward (Kurla) – 78,825

M East (Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur East) – 55,581

M West (Tilak Nagar, Chembur West) – 34,273

N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli) – 61,709

P East (Dindoshi, Kurar) – 50,897

P North (Malad) – 39,341

P South (Goregaon) – 45,238

R Central (Borivali) – 54,970

R North (Dahisar) – 33,626

R South (Kandivali) – 62,307

S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg) – 69,500

T ward (Mulund) – 29,328

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/