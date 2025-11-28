 Mumbai News: BMC’s Integrated Health Scheme Project Gets Fourth Deadline Extension After Poor Response
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has once again been forced to extend the deadline for appointing a contractor for its ambitious Integrated Patients Healthcare Scheme Assistance (IPHSA) platform. The new deadline has been pushed to December 9, 2025, marking the fourth extension after the civic body received only one bid.

BMC extends the tender deadline for its IPHSA digital healthcare platform after receiving a lone bid | File Photo

The new deadline has been pushed to December 9, 2025, marking the fourth extension after the civic body received only one bid. The tender, initially due on October 30, was first extended to November 15, then to November 26, and will now remain open for another two weeks.

IPHSA Aims to Streamline Patient Access to Government Health Schemes

The IPHSA system is conceived as a unified, single-window digital platform that will bring all central and state government health schemes under one roof. It aims to streamline procedures for patients visiting civic-run hospitals by providing easy access to free, cashless treatment while reducing paperwork, delays, and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Civic officials say the initiative will also improve operational efficiency, speed up claim settlements, and enhance the financial sustainability of BMC hospitals.

Contractors Seek Relaxations at Pre-Bid Meeting

During the pre-bid meeting, interested contractors sought several relaxations, including acceptance of Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) in the form of a bank guarantee, more time for manpower deployment and system integration, separation of software and operations into different tenders, and allowance for consortium bidding.

BMC officials responded that EMD must be paid strictly as prescribed in the tender document, that any changes in deployment timelines will be reviewed by the technical committee and reflected in a corrigendum if required, and that the tender will remain an integrated structure to ensure clear responsibility and avoid interdependency between multiple agencies. The corporation also clarified that vendors will be responsible for supplying and installing the required hardware.

IPHSA to Cover Multiple National and State Health Schemes

Currently, most patients benefit from schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPMJAY) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJY). With IPHSA, access will expand to include Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), the Health Minister’s Discretionary Grant (HMDG), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and several other government schemes.

The system will be linked directly with hospital management software and external scheme portals to allow real-time patient identification, eligibility verification, treatment authorization, and digital claim processing.

Four-Zone Rollout Planned Across Major BMC Hospitals

The phased rollout will begin with Zone 1 hospitals, including KEM, COE Rare Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, ENT, Eye, TB and Leprosy hospitals. Zone 2 will cover Nair Medical and Dental colleges along with western peripheral hospitals.

