Maharashtra News: Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections

Raigad Imposes Prohibitory Orders Ahead Of 2025 Municipal Elections | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling during the Municipal Council/Municipal Panchayat General Elections 2025, scheduled for 2 December. The orders were issued following the State Election Commission’s notification dated 4 November 2025 announcing the election programme.

According to the district administration, the model code of conduct will remain in force until the declaration of election results, and strict restrictions will be enforced 48 hours prior to the close of voting. As per the order, gatherings of more than five persons and any form of election campaigning, including public meetings and rallies, have been banned. Door-to-door campaigning, however, has not been prohibited. Sending bulk political messages, halting non-local political workers within election limits, and using loudspeakers are also forbidden.

The order further states that mobile phones, wireless devices and communication equipment will not be allowed within 100 metres of polling stations, except for election personnel and security staff. Shouting slogans, causing disturbances and using megaphones in this perimeter have been banned. Carrying weapons within 100 metres of polling stations is prohibited, with exceptions only for security personnel and individuals with SPG/Z+ protection accompanied by a concealed-weapon security officer.

Shops and establishments around polling stations will not be permitted to remain open within the 100-metre radius, while slips given to voters must be printed only on plain white paper without candidate names or party symbols. Campaigning from residences of party workers located near polling booths and any attempt to influence voters in the vicinity have been strictly disallowed. Vehicles are banned within 200 metres of polling stations except those transporting elderly, disabled or sick voters.

The administration has also restricted the setting up of election booths within 200 metres of polling stations. Booths placed beyond this limit must follow strict guidelines, including obtaining permission from the local self-government body, informing the returning officer in advance, restricting the booth size to 10x10 feet and limiting it to one table and two chairs. After the campaign period closes, non-resident political workers, supporters and procession members will not be allowed to remain within the constituency to prevent undue influence on voters.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force across municipal election boundaries within Raigad district (under the jurisdiction of the Superintendent of Police) from 6:00 pm on 30 November to 7:00 pm on 2 December. Violations will attract legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

District Collector Kishan Jawale emphasised the importance of maintaining a secure environment. “These measures are essential to ensure that every voter can exercise their democratic right without fear or pressure. The administration is committed to conducting the election in a transparent and peaceful manner,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/