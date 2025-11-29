Maharashtra Govt Names Rajesh Aggarwal As New Chief Secretary |

Mumbai: The state government has issued formal orders appointing Rajesh Aggarwal, a 1989-batch officer, as the new Chief Secretary. He will take over from Rajesh Kumar, whose three-month extension will expire on November 30 (Sunday). Kumar was accorded a warm send-off on Friday at Mantralaya.

In a modest function, secretaries of various departments welcomed Aggarwal. He will occupy the chair until November next year.

Aggarwal is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Administrative Innovation, Excellence and Good Governance) in the General Administration Department (GAD).

Aggarwal played an instrumental role in drafting the state’s Information Technology (IT) policy in 2011. A BTech in Computer Science from IIT-Delhi, Aggarwal revamped the state’s IT Department as its secretary and introduced technological interfaces to the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) while holding charge as its director general for a brief period.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work

He has served as the district collector of Jalgaon and Akola before joining the BMC as deputy commissioner. During his tenure with the Centre, Aggarwal worked with various departments on Aadhaar, Jan Dhan, DigiLocker, and social justice initiatives.

Before returning to the state, he was secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities in the government of India. Aggarwal is known for his digital governance expertise, administrative acumen and reform-oriented leadership.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/