 Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work

The work will be carried in Kandivali East, along the Western Express Highway from 1.30 pm of December 4 to 7.30 am of December 5 (18 hours).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work | Representational Image

Mumbai: Water supply to areas of Thakur village, Samata Nagar, Chikhalwadi and Janu Pada in R South Ward (Kandivali East) will be completely shut on Thursday, December 4. The BMC will be connecting new 900 mm diameter water lines to existing ones in the area under its water distribution improvisation project.

The work will be carried in Kandivali East, along the Western Express Highway from 1.30 pm of December 4 to 7.30 am of December 5 (18 hours). Due to the scheduled work, the areas in R South ward- Thakur Village, Samta Nagar, Chikhalwadi, Janu Pada where daily BMC water is supplied from 6.25 pm to 8.25 pm, will not be supplied on December 4. Thus, the area will face water cut.

Read Also
BMC Showcases New Green Initiatives To Strengthen Mumbai’s Climate Resilience
article-image

The BMC has urged the citizens in Kandivali East, R South ward to save water and use water sparingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
'Sarkari Nokri Hogi Ladke Ki': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
'Sarkari Nokri Hogi Ladke Ki': Netizens Refuse To Believe Wedding Pictures Of This Viral Couple Due To Groom's 'Looks'
Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash
Rajasthan Land Dispute Turns Deadly In Alwar; Woman Shot Dead, Six Others Injured In Family Clash
Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
Massive Snake Spotted Gliding On Bicycle's Handle In Kerala, Netizens Use AI To Identify Species - Visuals
TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here
TG TET January Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside

Mumbai: MHADA To Auction 84 Commercial Shops Across Prime Locations | Registration Details Inside

Maharashtra Declares December 2 Paid Holiday For Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Elections

Maharashtra Declares December 2 Paid Holiday For Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Elections

Mumbai Guide: 7 Underrated Places In 'Dream City' With Historic Significance

Mumbai Guide: 7 Underrated Places In 'Dream City' With Historic Significance

Navi Mumbai News: Transponders Installed On Uran Fishing Boats To Boost Sea Safety For Fishermen

Navi Mumbai News: Transponders Installed On Uran Fishing Boats To Boost Sea Safety For Fishermen

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work

Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work