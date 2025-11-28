Mumbai News: BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work

BMC Announces Complete Water Shutdown In Kandivali East On December 4 For Pipeline Work | Representational Image

Mumbai: Water supply to areas of Thakur village, Samata Nagar, Chikhalwadi and Janu Pada in R South Ward (Kandivali East) will be completely shut on Thursday, December 4. The BMC will be connecting new 900 mm diameter water lines to existing ones in the area under its water distribution improvisation project.

The work will be carried in Kandivali East, along the Western Express Highway from 1.30 pm of December 4 to 7.30 am of December 5 (18 hours). Due to the scheduled work, the areas in R South ward- Thakur Village, Samta Nagar, Chikhalwadi, Janu Pada where daily BMC water is supplied from 6.25 pm to 8.25 pm, will not be supplied on December 4. Thus, the area will face water cut.

Read Also BMC Showcases New Green Initiatives To Strengthen Mumbai’s Climate Resilience

The BMC has urged the citizens in Kandivali East, R South ward to save water and use water sparingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/