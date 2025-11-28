BMC Showcases New Green Initiatives To Strengthen Mumbai’s Climate Resilience | BMC

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has highlighted several new environmental and disaster-management initiatives aimed at making the city greener, safer, and better prepared for extreme weather. The initiatives were reviewed during a recent visit by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and senior civic officials.

The visit included an inspection of the innovative Miyawaki forest near Byculla. This dense urban plantation technique is known for its fast growth and environmental benefits, including improved air quality and increased biodiversity. Officials shared that such projects are an important part of Mumbai’s long-term climate resilience strategy.

Another highlight of the review was the Disaster Management Exhibition organized at the Byculla Zoo. The exhibition showcased a wide range of modern equipment used for disaster preparedness and emergency response. Visitors were able to see live demonstrations of search and rescue tools, flood-response mechanisms, and early-warning technologies. The aim of the exhibition is to create public awareness and ensure that citizens understand how the city prepares for emergencies such as heavy rains, flooding, and other natural disasters.

A new information centre has also been set up at the zoo to educate visitors about environmental conservation and the civic body’s ongoing efforts to protect Mumbai’s natural ecosystems. The centre will serve as a platform for students, families, and tourists to learn about wildlife, forest development, and sustainability.

BMC has also appealed to citizens to participate in these efforts by supporting environmental initiatives and following safety guidelines issued during monsoon and disaster-management activities.

The civic body stated that strengthening public participation is essential for making Mumbai more resilient. Through these new green projects and awareness programs, officials hope to encourage every citizen to contribute to a cleaner and safer city.