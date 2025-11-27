Mumbai News: BMC Issues Stop-Work Notices To 62 Construction Sites For Air Pollution Violations; Launches Citywide Dust-Mitigation Drive

BMC has halted work at 62 construction sites and launched a special three-day dust-mitigation drive as AQI levels worsen | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 27: As Mumbai’s air quality soars to hazardous levels in several areas, the BMC has cracked the whip. ‘Stop-work’ notices have been issued to 62 construction sites for violating air pollution norms.

All sites are required to keep sensor-based Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors running continuously — any tampering or shutdown will trigger strict action. To further curb pollution, the BMC will run a special campaign from November 28 to 30, targeting dust reduction on major roads.

Only 44% Compliance With BMC’s 28-Point Anti-Pollution Guidelines

The BMC’s 28-point pollution-control guidelines, including mandatory sensor-based monitoring at construction sites, are facing compliance issues. A recent 95-ward inspection found 117 sensors inactive, with only 44% of developers complying since the June directive.

Of the 662 sensors installed across Mumbai (251 more being deployed), 400 are linked to the city’s air quality dashboard, yet many remain non-functional. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashwini Joshi warned that strict action will be taken against defaulters.

Multiple Polluting Sites Flagged Across Wards

After inspecting 41 construction sites in M East ward, the BMC has acted against multiple pollution sources. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) was alerted to ready-mix concrete plants emitting high pollution. In A Ward’s Navy Nagar, the Navy received a notice for elevated pollution levels.

In Malad West, 31 construction sites are undergoing water sprinkling due to high ozone levels. In Mahim Gaon, five sites were issued notices, and a polluting bakery chimney was targeted. In Andheri’s Chakala, action is underway to control pollution from marble-cutting units.

Bakeries Identified as Major Polluters; Clean Fuel Transition Underway

A senior civic official said, “Bakeries are also found to be a significant contributor to air pollution. Out of 593 bakeries in Mumbai, only 209 were operating on clean fuel. At least 57 more bakeries have switched to clean fuel, while in the past six months, 75 bakeries have voluntarily taken the initiative to make the change. Additionally, 88 bakeries have applied for municipal gas connections.”

Three-Day Dust-Mitigation Drive Announced

With the AQI at a ‘moderate’ 173, the BMC has also announced a three-day intensive cleanliness and dust-mitigation drive across key locations. Junior Supervisors will enhance road cleaning on 730 adopted roads, monitored by Solid Waste Management Assistant Engineers who will report daily to the Chief Engineer.

Area Heads will re-verify priority roads to ensure noticeable improvement. Additional water tankers, misting machines, and mechanical sweepers will focus on dust-heavy zones like Borivali East, Malad West, Chakala–Andheri East, Deonar, Mazgaon, Navy Nagar–Colaba, Mulund West, and Powai, aiming to curb suspended dust and improve air quality.

