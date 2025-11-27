 Navi Mumbai News: Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies After Trailer Hits Scooter In Kalamboli
Raina Assainar November 27, 2025
Navi Mumbai: A 9-year-old boy was killed after a speeding trailer rammed into a scooter and ran over him near Foodland Signal on the Mumbra–Panvel Highway on Wednesday afternoon, leading Kalamboli Police to register a case of rash and negligent driving against the trailer driver.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. when complainant Sunil Pakale was riding his scooter with his son Sharvil as pilion rider, towards Panvel. Police said that after the signal cleared, the trailer driven by 22-year-old Rajkaran Ramharak Verma from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, suddenly swerved left and hit the scooter, causing both riders to fall. Verma allegedly did not stop and continued driving ahead, during which the rear tyre of the trailer ran over the child’s head, killing him on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sharvil Sunil Pakale, a resident of Taloja. Officers including Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote, PI Ayaz Patel and API Trupti Shelke visited the scene shortly after the incident for spot verification and preliminary evidence collection.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway,” said a police officer from Kalamboli police station.

Police said he has been issued a notice under BNSS Section 35(3).

