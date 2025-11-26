Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Chief Dr Kailas Shinde Orders Strict Crackdown On Construction Dust, Quarry Pollution And Garbage Burning Amid Rising Smog

NMMC intensifies dust and pollution-control enforcement across Navi Mumbai following Commissioner’s directives | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Nov 26: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed all departments to intensify air-pollution control measures across the city, ordering strict checks at construction sites, quarries, and RMC plants amid worsening smog conditions.

Smog Levels Rising Due To Winter & Low Wind Speed

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, Dr. Shinde asked officials to prioritise dust-control enforcement, curb emissions from vehicles and tandoor ovens, and act immediately against garbage burning. Reduced wind speed and winter weather have pushed smog levels higher, prompting the administration to accelerate preventive measures. Additional Commissioners Sunil Pawar and Dr. Rahul Gethe, City Engineer Shirish Aradwad, and other senior officials were present.

Violating Construction Sites To Face One-Week Shutdown

The Commissioner instructed engineers to conduct on-ground inspections of all construction sites and shut any project for a week if dust-control norms were violated. Town Planning and divisional engineers have been told to submit reports promptly.

He also ordered a special drive to clear soil accumulated along major roads and MIDC stretches—which rises as dust due to vehicle movement—with the drive to be repeated every 15 days.

Quarries, RMC Plants And Coal Tandoors Under Strict Scrutiny

Quarry locations and RMC plants will be inspected to ensure adherence to pollution-control rules. Dr. Shinde also directed a ban on coal use in bakeries and restrictions on hotels using coal-fired tandoors. Immediate action must be taken against all instances of garbage burning, he said.

Village-Area Waste Collection To Be Strengthened

Focusing on sanitation, the Commissioner said waste collection in village (gavthan) areas must be strengthened, with sanitation inspectors responsible for planning daily garbage collection from internal lanes. Additional attention must be given to by-lane cleanliness.

With leaf-shedding season underway, he directed that leaf litter be collected rather than burnt, and that all gardens maintain compost pits for green-waste processing.

Push For Eco-Friendly Crematoriums And Action Against Illegalities

To promote environment-friendly practices, he urged officials to encourage citizens to use NMMC’s gas and electric crematoriums.

Terming street vending and homelessness a major challenge for planned urban management, he called for sustained enforcement. He also instructed officials to carry out demolition of illegal under-construction buildings as per court directives and take legal action against unauthorised banners and posters.

Road-Cutting Banned Without Commissioner’s Permission

Issuing instructions to the Engineering Department, Dr. Shinde said project proposals must reflect actual necessity and warned that no compromise in construction quality would be tolerated. Newly built roads must not be dug for any reason, and any road-cutting activity would require his explicit permission. All executive engineers were directed to expedite pothole-free road work and complete it within 15 days.

Also Watch:

Commissioner Stresses Ground-Level Enforcement

“Air quality cannot be protected through paperwork alone. We must enforce every pollution-control rule on the ground with responsibility and urgency,” Dr. Shinde said, stressing that improving Navi Mumbai’s environmental health must remain the administration’s top priority.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/