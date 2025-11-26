Maharashtra Weather Turns Erratic, Spike In Cough & Fever Cases Reported In Mumbai |

Palghar: Sudden and erratic temperature fluctuations across Maharashtra—particularly along the south and west coasts—have left citizens grappling with unstable weather conditions. After a brief spell of winter chill, the cold wave has unexpectedly receded, resulting in rising cases of cold, cough and fever across Mumbai. Medical experts are cautioning residents to stay alert as the city witnesses a spike in seasonal infections.

Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, has reported a noticeable increase in patients with respiratory infections and viral symptoms over the past few days. The hospital has urged people, especially those with chronic health conditions, to exercise greater caution during this period of climatic unpredictability.

Dr. Jinendra Jain, Consultant Internal Medicine and Diabetologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, said the abrupt temperature variations place significant strain on the body’s immune system. “Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure are particularly at risk, as even minor infections can disrupt sugar levels, blood pressure control and overall health. Close monitoring becomes essential during such weather changes,” he noted.

Dr. Jain advised individuals experiencing symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat, fever, body ache or fatigue to avoid crowded places and take adequate rest. He stressed the importance of hydration, mask usage when stepping outdoors, and seeking medical consultation if symptoms persist. Self-medication, he warned, could be harmful—especially for patients already on regular treatment for chronic illnesses.

In view of the current rise in seasonal ailments, Wockhardt Hospitals has reiterated the need for regular monitoring among diabetes and hypertension patients. Uncontrolled sugar or blood pressure increases the risk of complications when the body is fighting infections. The hospital has encouraged citizens to stay consistent with prescribed medications, check sugar and BP levels at recommended intervals, follow a balanced diet and maintain sufficient fluid intake.

Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, has assured residents of continued support through timely medical care and preventive guidance as Mumbai navigates this phase of fluctuating weather and growing health concerns.

