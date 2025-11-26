 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches Dust-Control Drive Across Arterial Roads & MIDC Zones Amid Rising Air Pollution
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has begun large-scale dust-control cleaning drives across major arterial roads and MIDC industrial zones to curb rising air pollution, following directions issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde during a review meeting on Monday.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
NMMC begins intensive dust-control and deep-cleaning drive across arterial roads to tackle rising pollution | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, Nov 26: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has begun large-scale dust-control cleaning drives across major arterial roads and MIDC industrial zones to curb rising air pollution, following directions issued by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde during a review meeting on Monday.

Deep-Cleaning Begins Across All Eight Wards

Acting immediately on the commissioner’s orders, teams across all eight ward offices started deep-cleaning operations on Tuesday, removing accumulated soil from road edges, transporting it away, and washing the stretches using mechanical sweepers, sprinkler vehicles, and jet-spray machines.

Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar is overseeing the citywide campaign, with City Engineer Shirish Aradwad and Solid Waste Management Deputy Commissioner Ajay Gadade supervising field operations.

Key Roads & MIDC Zones Taken Up First

Priority stretches taken up include Thane–Belapur Road, Amra Marg, and key MIDC roads such as South Central Road in Turbhe, South Feeder Road in Ghansoli, and the Mahape–Koparkhairane route.

Officials said wire-brush brooms and flipper machines are being used to collect dust, while ENCAP fogger vehicles spray water mist at busy junctions to bring down suspended particulate matter. Treated wastewater from advanced sewage treatment plants is being used for all cleaning and fogging to avoid freshwater use.

Winter Pollution Treated as Top Priority

“With winter pollution on the rise, we are treating dust control as a top priority and ensuring all departments work in a coordinated and time-bound manner,” Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, adding that strict monitoring has been initiated at the ward level.

Crackdown on Polluting Construction & Industrial Sites

As part of the crackdown on dust from other sources, the civic body has activated vigilance teams to monitor pollution from construction sites, stone quarries, and RMC plants. These teams include engineers, sanitation officers, and inspectors.

Campaign to Continue With Intensified Monitoring

The corporation said the intensive cleaning campaign will continue regularly, with stringent oversight of dust-control measures across all regions.

