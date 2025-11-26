IIT Bombay To Be Renamed As IIT Mumbai? Maharashtra CM Fadnavis To Write To PM Modi, HRD Minister Amid Jitendra Singh Row

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, November 25, announced that the state government will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the education ministry seeking to change the name of IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai. His statement comes amid a row over Union minister Jitendra Singh's remarks on the nomenclature of the premier institute.

VIDEO | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has called for IIT Bombay to be renamed IIT Mumbai, crediting Rambhau Naik for championing the use of the name “Mumbai.” He urged that all remaining references to “Bombay” be removed. Fadnavis said he will write to the HRD Minister and… pic.twitter.com/SDTkLviCtU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2025

While speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "First of all, everyone knows that BJP leader Ram Naik had made the biggest contribution in changing (the name of) Bombay to Mumbai. We always say Mumbai, and not Bombay. We have been consistently trying to ensure that 'Bombay' be replaced with Mumbai".

"I will write a letter to the Prime Minister and the HRD (Education) Minister to change the name of IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai," he said.

What Did Jitendra Singh Say?

On Monday, the Minister of State for Science and Technology had said that thankfully, IIT Bombay's name is not been changed to Mumbai. This invited a sharp reaction from MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who said the remarks show the government’s mindset.

VIDEO | At a programme in IIT Bombay organised yesterday, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) said, “As far as IIT Bombay is concerned, thank God it is named directly as IIT Bombay and not Mumbai. That is my compliment to you. The same is true for IIT Madras.”… pic.twitter.com/UyFiNvK46Q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2025

"As far as IIT Bombay is concerned, thank God it still is this name. You have not changed it to Mumbai. So that's another compliment to you. And also true for Madras. It remains IIT Madras," Singh had said while addressing a function at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Raj Thackeray Slams Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Indicating that the Marathi identity will be the key agenda in the upcoming Mumbai civic body polls, Raj Thackeray Jitendra Singh's statement clearly appears to be a symbol of the government's mindset.

"And what is this mindset? Well, the plot to separate Mumbai—which has always belonged to the Marathi people—from Maharashtra was foiled by Marathi leaders and the public. And our Marathi Mumbai remained in Maharashtra. Now, the bitterness that's been festering in their bellies for decades is starting to spill out once again!," the MNS Chief said in his post on X.

केंद्रीय विज्ञान-तंत्रज्ञान मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंग यांनी मुंबईत आयआयटीच्या कार्यक्रमात बोलताना, 'आयआयटीच्या नावातील बॉंबे तसंच ठेवलं त्याचं मुंबई केलं नाही, हे चांगलं झालं असं विधान केलं'. जितेंद्र सिंग यांचं विधान हे सरकारच्या मानसिकतेचं एक प्रतीक आहे असं स्पष्ट दिसतंय.



आणि… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 26, 2025

When was Bombay renamed To Mumbai?

The city, earlier known as Bombay, was officially renamed Mumbai in 1995 by the state government, to honour the local goddess Mumbadevi, after whom the city is named, and to shed the remnants of British colonial rule.

