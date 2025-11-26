Bhiwandi Gets Ready for Its First Bus Service After 23 Years; 100 Electric Buses To Hit The Roads Soon | Representative pic

Bhiwandi Maharashtra’s powerloom hub known for driving the country’s textile economy is finally set to receive what residents have been demanding for more than two decades a dedicated municipal bus service.

Despite being an industrial powerhouse generating employment for thousands, the city has long been deprived of basic public transport facilities. Daily commuting has remained a persistent struggle, marked by traffic congestion, excessive rickshaw fares, smoke-filled roads and an unreliable network of private vehicles.

But now after 23 years the wait is about to end.

100 Electric Buses Approved for Urban and Inter-City Routes

The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has confirmed the launch of 100 modern electric buses to serve both intra-city and inter-city connectivity.

Fleet breakup:

75 buses –9-metre length

25 buses –12-metre length

To support the service three major charging stations are under construction at:

Naigaon : 5363.50 sq. m.

Temghar : 4443.20 sq. m.

Kombad Pada : 5000 sq. m.

According to officials around 35% of the civil work is already complete and the next phase involves installing the electrical infrastructure. Bus routes will be announced once the charging stations are fully ready.

A Milestone After Two Decades of Neglect :

Even with a yearly civic budget of more than 1000 crore the city never received a single municipal bus service since the formation of the corporation. Residents relied entirely on buses from Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane or were forced to pay soaring rickshaw fares.

This is why the new bus project is being seen as a historic turning point in Bhiwandi’s urban development.

Funding and Government Collaboration

The project is backed jointly by the Union and State governments:

Central Government : 11.29 crore (60%)

State Government : 7.53 crore (40%)

Charging Station Allocation : 14.27 crore (separate fund)

So far 14.21 crore has already been disbursed to the corporation confirming steady on-ground progress rather than a paper-based proposal.

Residents Look Forward with Hope :

The announcement has generated a wave of positivity across the city.

A student Fahad Ansari from BNN College said: I switch two rickshaws every day to reach class. If buses start, half my problems will end.”

Warehouse worker Aquif shaikh shared:

Most of my salary disappears on travel These buses will finally make life easier for families like ours.

An elderly resident noted:

Trips to hospitals schools or markets will no longer depend on expensive rickshaws. This will truly help the common people.

These responses indicate that the project is not a publicity exercise it is addressing a real civic necessity.

Cleaner Air and Safer Roads Expected

The arrival of electric buses is likely to reduce:

Road congestion

Air and noise pollution

Travel expenditure

Dependency on private vehicles

The system promises affordable, safe and eco-friendly mobility for the masses.

Future Plans A Three-City Integrated Network

The bus service will not remain confined to Bhiwandi. Kalyan and Ulhasnagar are also part of the proposed network, with Kalyan set to act as the central command point for operations and fleet monitoring.

Upon timely completion, the initiative will offer a seamless urban transport grid connecting all three cities, marking a new chapter in regional mobility.

Project Progress Confirmed by Civic Officials

BNCMC City Engineer Jameel Patel confirmed the on-ground developments stating:

Work is actively in progress at two charging station locations. Preparations for the third are under way Funds have already been received from the government and the project is moving forward as planned.

A New Identity for Bhiwandi

The introduction of 100 electric buses is much more than a transport initiative it symbolizes dignity of travel, economic relief, cleaner air and a new civic identity for the people of Bhiwandi.

