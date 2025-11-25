26/11 Mumbai Attack 17th Anniversary: A Brief Timeline Of The Horrific Terror Strike That Killed Over 150 People

Mumbai 26/11 Terrorist Attack: What Security Developments Occurred In The Past 16 Years? | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008 (also called 26/11 attack) was carried out by the Pakistani terror organisation Lashkar-E-Taiba. The terrorists launched an attack at various places in South Mumbai, including Taj Mahal Hotel, Trident Hotel, Oberoi Hotel, Nariman House, Colaba Causeway and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks in several areas across Mumbai, killing more than 150 people, which included top Mumbai Police officials like Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and Tukaram Ombale.

Timeline of How The Terror Attack Unfolded

November 26

9:20 pm: At Colaba Causeway, two terrorists opened fire at Leopold Cafe killing 10 people. The cafe is a favourite place to hang out among locals as well as foreign tourists. Four terrorists entered the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel by 11 pm, two entered Trident hotel, two terrorists entered Nariman House, two terrorists, including Ajmal Kasab, headed to Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST). Kasab and the terrorist with him opened fire at passengers at the busy train station, killing 58 people in one stroke, while many others were left injured. At 9.45, two terrorists entered Nariman House and launched an attack on the centre.

10:30 pm: Two terrorists then headed to Cama Hospital near CST and launched attack. As the hospital staff noticed them, they immediately locked the doors. The terrorists opened fire. The three top cops: Kamte, Karkare and Salaskar tried intercepting them but owing to the superior weaponry terrorists possessed, were gunned down.

The terrorists seized the jeep of the three police officers and fled. But the jeep was intercepted by police, who kill one of the terrorists and arrested Kasab.

11 pm at Taj Mahal Hotel

Four terrorists entered the hotel and started shooting whoever was in sight inside the hotel. Mumbai Police surrounded the hotel in an effort to contain the terrorists inside till special forces arrive, while Navy Commandos were mobilised. The other site to come under attack during the 26/11 was Oberoi-Trident hotel, where another group of two terrorists entered at almost the same time, as others had entered the Taj. At Oberoi Trident hotel, as many as 30 were killed in the horrific attack.

2:30 am on November 27:

Indian Army soldiers arrived and entered the lobby of the hotel.

4:00 am on November 27:

In the first set of evacuations, 200 people were freed, but more than 100 guests were still held hostage. Heavy fighting continued at the Taj and Oberoi Trident as the NSG commandos engaged with the terrrorist. There was also an incident of explosions at both these hotels.

November 27-November 29:

More specialised forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) arrived. A joint operation was carried out with coordination between NSG, Naval commandos and the Indian Army, and terrorists were eliminated. Army and Navy took stock of the situation. During the day and by evening, special forces and the Jat Regiment arrived.

At Nariman House, NSG commandos landed on the rooftop while snipers were positioned in nearby buildings to provide cover. Two terrorists were killed at Nariman House.

The siege at the Oberoi Trident ended on November 28 after the hostages were rescued and two terrorists were eliminated. The operation at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel continued into the next morning, and between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on November 29, commandos killed the remaining terrorists, bringing the siege to an end.



